BioVision is delighted to offer SEC columns for purification of exosomes and extracellular vesicles

SEC columns for Exosomes and EVs purification

-- Exosomes are small endosome derived lipid nanoparticles (50-120 nm) actively secreted by exocytosis by most living cells. Exosomes have been isolated from diverse cell lines (hematopoietic cells, tumor lines, primary cultures, and virus infected cells) as well as from biological fluids including blood, urine, amniotic fluid, semen, saliva, broncho alveolar lavage fluid, pleural effusions, synovial fluid etc. Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) is considered one of the best methods for isolating and purifying exosomes and extracellular vesicles (EVs) from biofluids or cell media. This technique is very efficient for separating EVs from the circulating proteins without affecting the original shape and functionality of the vesicles.BioVision is delighted to offer different classes of SEC columns including mini and maxi columns for purifying exosomes and extracellular vesicles (EVs) from different samples volumes of Biofluids and Cell Media in a fast and easy way.• Exosome Isolation from Biofluids or Cell Media• Purification of Pre-Isolated EVs from Contaminants• Isolated Exosomes are Suitable for Multiple Analysis including ELISA, FACS, DNA/RNA Extraction, NTA, EM, MS etc.• Easy and Fast Protocol (approximately 15 minutes)• Isolate Exosomes from Different Samples Types and Sample Volumes (100 μl up to 20 ml)• Easy to Ship and store at 4°CExoPureChromatography Columns----------K1246-5---------------5 ColumnsExoPureChromatography Columns----------K1246-10------------10 ColumnsExoPureMini Chromatography Columns----K1247-10------------10 ColumnsExoPureMini Chromatography Columns----K1247-20------------20 ColumnsExoPureMaxi Chromatography Columns---K1248-3---------------3 ColumnsExoPureMaxi Chromatography Columns---K1248-6---------------6 ColumnsFor more information on these products visit: http://www.biovision.com/ products/exosome- research/exosom... We are constantly adding new products in this field to provide a complete product portfolio for your Exosome Research. Please visit our website, www.biovision.com for the most up-to-date details on all the products that we have in our catalog