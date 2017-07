EvereTech obtains SBA HUBZone Certification

EvereTech obtained their HUBZone Certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA)

-- EvereTech was recently notified by the Small Business Administration (SBA) that they obtained their HUBZone Certification. EvereTech is pleased to achieve this certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and we look forward to advancing the Small Business Administation (SBA) HUBZone Program mission.The Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program helps small businesses in urban and rural communities gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities.• Competitve and source contracting• 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions as well as subcontracting opportunities• The federal government has a goal of awarding 3% of all dollars for federal prime contracts to HUBZone-certified small business concerns.EvereTech is solution driven enterprise architecture (EA) firm that provides responsive and innovative solutions in: enterprise technology integration, cybersecurity, intelligence and mission support services. For more information about EvereTech LLC please visit our company website: http://www.everetech.com/