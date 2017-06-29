News By Tag
EvereTech obtains SBA HUBZone Certification
EvereTech obtained their HUBZone Certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA)
Information About HUBZone Program Mission
The Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program helps small businesses in urban and rural communities gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities.
Benefits of the HUBZone Program
• Competitve and source contracting
• 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions as well as subcontracting opportunities
• The federal government has a goal of awarding 3% of all dollars for federal prime contracts to HUBZone-certified small business concerns.
EvereTech is solution driven enterprise architecture (EA) firm that provides responsive and innovative solutions in: enterprise technology integration, cybersecurity, intelligence and mission support services. For more information about EvereTech LLC please visit our company website: http://www.everetech.com/
Contact
EvereTech LLC
***@everetech.com
