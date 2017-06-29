News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kevin Morrison Named Chief Financial Officer of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Leading commercial real estate company on Chicago's North Shore names new CFO.
"Kevin has made an immediate impact since joining Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate three years ago," said Greg Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate. "We know that Kevin's experience will support our continued growth strategy and will further our commitment to being a best-in-class real estate company."
In addition to his duties at Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, Mr. Morrison sits on the operating committee of Orange Line Oil Company, offering strategic guidance and handling the compliance and financial reporting functions for that company.
To learn more about Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, visit HoffmannCRE.com.
About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate transforms and maintains properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard." This commitment to excellence contributes to the company's overall tenancy rate of 97 percent. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at http://www.hoffmanncre.com/
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse