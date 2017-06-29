ProjectUnveiled - The Big Reveal

Excitement is building as Full Circle Wellness Centre prepares to unveil their newest business expansion at their upcoming Reveal Party.

-- Anik Malenfant, Transformational Mentor, Educator and Speaker, of Full Circle Wellness Centre and Mastering Ascension, has been working behind the scenes on a top secret project, known as #ProjectUnveiled, that is ready to be revealed to the public.The Reveal Party is scheduled for July 12th, from 6:30 - 8:30 pm, at Full Circle Wellness Centre at 492 High Street, Moncton, NB. This special event includes an opening ceremony, a charity BBQ, and the big reveal. Guests may attend the big reveal in person or online through FB Live. In-person and virtual door prizes are up for grabs.In a world where people are suffering from the "shoulding" and the "I'll be happy when" syndrome, Anik is on a mission to enhance mindsets to improve lives. A new perspective provides the opportunity to increase joy, personal fulfillment, and an empowered life. Under the new umbrella, Mastering Ascension is armed with a complete array of transformational programs and services.Driven by passion and years of experience on the corporate stage, this new phase is designed to support entrepreneurs, professionals and all-around go-getters."There are no obstacles, only opportunities yet to be discovered" – Anik MalenfantAnik Malenfant is the founder of Full Circle Wellness Centre, established and operating in the Greater Moncton Area since 2012. From years of experience working with clients and zeroing in on the most common issues at play, Mastering Ascension was born.Mastering Ascension focuses on supporting people in the art of self-mastery to transform dreams into reality.To learn more visit masteringascension.com or call us at 506.878.2562.