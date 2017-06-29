 
David C. Anderson Elected Commissioner of the State Bar of Michigan

 
 
David C. Anderson, State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners
David C. Anderson, State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, a leading defense litigation firm, is pleased to announce that our partner David C. Anderson has been elected to the board of commissioners of the State Bar of Michigan. The State Bar Board of Commissioners provides oversight to the various operations of the State Bar, such as finance, public policy, professional standards, and member services and communications. Anderson will represent District I (Oakland County), serving for a three-year term expiring at the close of the 2020 Annual Meeting.

A shareholder at Collins Einhorn Farrell, Anderson has practiced for nearly two decades, defending a wide variety of professional liability claims ranging from legal malpractice to claims against accountants, insurance agents, and real estate appraisers. He has also successfully defended numerous corporations against product liability claims, including claims involving wrongful death and serious personal injury.

Anderson has made a notable impact through his diligent service to the bar, contributing his time to a number of legal associations and groups, including having previously served as an appointee on the State Bar's Character and Fitness Committee. He is also the immediate past president of the Oakland County Bar Association and has served on the OCBA Board of Directors for the better part of the last 11 years.

Anderson is an AV-preeminent rated attorney, has been listed by Super Lawyers® since 2008, and in 2016 he was listed "Lawyer of the Year" in Metro Detroit for the defense of legal malpractice cases by Best Lawyers©. Anderson was also recognized as a "Leader in the Law" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly in 2016.

Anderson earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan (with honors) and his law degree from Detroit Mercy School of Law.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

