MC Companies Selected as one of the 2017 azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for Second Consecutive Year
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, La Voz) has announced that MC Companies has earned a spot on the list of 2017 azcentral.com®
"This Top Company list gets more competitive each year", says Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and consulting partner for the program. "The list of winners had very impressive employee survey results averaging an overall favorable rate of 90 percent and an overall employee engagement score of 92 percent, which is more than double the national average."
This award program recognizes the best organizations across the state as voted by their employees which is part of the reason this award is so unique. All participating companies completed a two-part assessment process conducted by the independent workplace research firm, Best Companies Group (BCG).
"Winning this award is such an honor because it reflects on the culture we have built here at MC," says President Lesley Brice. "In the past few years we have tightened up our efforts around leadership, training, and an open culture. Receiving this recognition two years in a row really shows that our efforts to build positive relationships and experiences with every single employee is worth the investment."
MC Companies, strives to help their employees grow and reach their full potential. From having a comfortable work environment, to satisfying benefits, to curating relationships with supervisors, MC Companies is honored to receive an award that prioritizes the same focus areas and values that MC strives for every day.
About MC Companies: MC Companieshttp://www.mccompanies.comis a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
About Republic Media: Republic Media is a consultative media company that provides you with the means to deliver your message to the right audience in the most effective way. From online to print to direct mail, Republic Media encompasses an array of products including The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, and La Voz. Since 1890, The Arizona Republic continues to be Arizona's most trusted and most read newspaper. http://www.republicmedia.com/
About BestCompaniesAZ – Arizona's Employer Branding Partner: BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of events, awards and communications programs. Recognition and promotion for award-winning clients is supported through a variety of marketing programs, including recruitment marketing, search engine optimization, public relations and social media outreach. For more information contact dgredler@bestcompaniesaz.com or call 480-545-5151.
About Best Companies Group: Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a "Best" distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places of employment that lead the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.
