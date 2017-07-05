News By Tag
Pacific Flyway Decoy Association Announces 47th Annual Wildlife Art Show
July 22-23: Double Tree Hotel, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento CA -Photo/Video Opportunity-
PFDA is an art organization that began 47 years ago. A group of decoy carvers and collectors created the first show consisting of all decoys. Throughout its 47 years in the making, the show has continued to evolve… so don't let the word "decoy" deceive you. PFDA now puts on a 'Wildlife Art Show', which includes various displays/mediums of art—including paintings, sketches, carvings, sculptures and more.
Some of the best artists in the country will display and sell their work at the show. Many of these artists have won numerous awards including state and federal duck stamp and conservation stamp awards. One of the artists, Sherrie Russell Meline (http://www.wingbeat.com/
The show is the second oldest show of its kind in the country next to the Ward World Championship show in Maryland. The detail in the pieces of work displayed is truly astoundingly. Also included in the show are amazing, lifelike fish carvings.
This year the show will feature Hawks, Honkers and Hoots (http://www.hawkshonkersandhoots.org), a bird rescue group, that will have live birds on display. Bird watchers and the public will marvel at hawks, owls, and other birds that are only a few feet away. Cameras are always welcome. This is a chance of a lifetime to get some really close up photographs of live birds that are seldom seen in the wild.
We will also have Joey Allen, a member of the Paiute Shoshone Tribe in Fallon Nevada. Joey will be demonstrating the age-old art of making reed decoys from cattail reeds. Joey learned the art from the top reed decoy makers a long time ago. In 1906 the Lovelock cave in Nevada was being excavated for bat guano, when the workers found a basket of six decoys. The stopped work and had the University of California go through the cave. The decoys were estimated to be over 2000 years old. Joey will be demonstrating the making of the decoys and answer any questions.
Whether you are looking at live birds, the carving competitions or just looking for a great piece of artwork, PFDA's Wildlife Art Show is sure to interest everyone. For the kids, PFDA will have a painting workshop where each child receives a cutout bird and step-by-step instructions on how to paint their bird. They take the bird home with them and there is absolutely no cost involved.
Come for one or both days on July 22 (9am to 4pm) and 23 (9:30 am to 4pm) at the Double Tree Hotel (http://doubletree3.hilton.com/
About: The Pacific Flyway Decoy Association (PFDA)
