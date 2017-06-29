News By Tag
NGL announces executive promotions of Endres-Tankersley, Grann and Olson
Three National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) Officers appointed to Assistant Vice Presidents
Recent promotions include Lois Endres-Tankersley, Assistant Vice President & Director of New Business Support, Jessica Grann, Assistant Vice President & Director of Corporate Communications and Judy Olson, Assistant Vice President & Director of Partner Support.
Endres-Tankersley oversees agent and partner contract administration and mail distribution centers. Endres-Tankersley joined NGL in 1983.
Grann oversees and leads the marketing communications team and manages all aspects of the NGL brand. She has more than 15 years of broad marketing experience encompassing strategic planning, creative design, media planning and purchasing, direct marketing, public relations and sales promotions. Grann joined NGL in August 2004.
Olson focuses on building and maintaining relationships with NGL's Marketing Partners. She leads the Partner Support Team and Salesforce administration. Olson joined NGL In January 2008.
About National Guardian Life Insurance Company
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
