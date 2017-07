NGL announces executive promotions of Endres-Tankersley, Grann and Olson

Three National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) Officers appointed to Assistant Vice Presidents

-- The Board of Directors for National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company located in Madison, Wis. with over 100 years in the industry, appointed three NGL Officers to Assistant Vice Presidents.Recent promotions include, Assistant Vice President & Director of New Business Support,, Assistant Vice President & Director of Corporate Communications and, Assistant Vice President & Director of Partner Support.Endres-Tankersley oversees agent and partner contract administration and mail distribution centers. Endres-Tankersley joined NGL in 1983.Grann oversees and leads the marketing communications team and manages all aspects of the NGL brand. She has more than 15 years of broad marketing experience encompassing strategic planning, creative design, media planning and purchasing, direct marketing, public relations and sales promotions. Grann joined NGL in August 2004.Olson focuses on building and maintaining relationships with NGL's Marketing Partners. She leads the Partner Support Team and Salesforce administration. Olson joined NGL In January 2008.Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company ( https://www.nglic.com/ home , a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com;Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn.National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.