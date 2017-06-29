News By Tag
SalesChoice has been recognized by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement
About SalesChoice Inc.
SalesChoice helps accelerate B2B organizations' top-line revenue growth by 5-20%, improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%, and improve sales productivity by 20-30%. The company specializes in Cognitive Sciences and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods, and has four solution offerings in market: Predictive Analytics (prioritizes all sales opportunities and predicts outcomes up to 95% predictive accuracy), Prescriptive Analytics (7x24 sales coaching insights and alert notifications)
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research Inc. is a research and advisory firm that was founded in 2011 by Jim Lundy and Mike Anderson. Based in Silicon Valley, they focus on providing thought leading research and unmatched advisory services to help enterprises make better technology and strategy decisions. With over 50 years of end user, vendor and analyst knowhow, Aragon Research has the experience and insight most enterprises need. More information can be viewed at https://aragonresearch.com/
[1] Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
