SalesChoice has been recognized by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement

 
 
TORONTO - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Aragon Research, a leading research and advisory firm, recognizes SalesChoice as a Hot Vendor in its 2017 Hot Vendors in Sales Enablement (https://aragonresearch.com/2017-hot-vendors-part-1/) research report. Each year, Aragon Research recognizes vendors who, with the help of cutting-edge technology, are working on something truly new and different in their respective markets. The report for one of the fastest growing markets – Sales Enablement – lists vendors that help sales teams grow their pipeline using an Office for Sales work hub approach.[1] This year, SalesChoice has been recognized as a Hot Vendor in the Sales Enablement market. SalesChoice is very pleased to be recognized by Aragon Research, as a Canadian company specializing in AI to help sales organizations. From small businesses to large enterprises, we have proven that we can provide quality guided selling to drive more rapid growth for our clients, a term that Aragon Research first coined, says Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO and Founder, SalesChoice.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice helps accelerate B2B organizations' top-line revenue growth by 5-20%, improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%, and improve sales productivity by 20-30%. The company specializes in Cognitive Sciences and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods, and has four solution offerings in market: Predictive Analytics (prioritizes all sales opportunities and predicts outcomes up to 95% predictive accuracy), Prescriptive Analytics (7x24 sales coaching insights and alert notifications), Propensity to Purchase (customer purchasing intention signals outside the CRM), and Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) to help clients solve difficult CRM data science challenges, including predictive churn. SalesChoice is a certified ISV partner of SalesForce and has an open API, and can easily integrate to other CRM platforms. SalesChoice is also a certified Einstein Analytics solution provider, and improves the power of Business Intelligence (BI) with their powerful AI and ML methods. The company has won numerous awards recently including: Top 30 Most Innovative Companies 2017, The Silicon100 List 2017 and Top 25 Most Empowering Big Data Company Award 2016.

For more information, contact  us at marketing@saleschoice.com (mailto:marketing@saleschoice.com), or visit us at: http://www.saleschoice.com/

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research Inc. is a research and advisory firm that was founded in 2011 by Jim Lundy and Mike Anderson. Based in Silicon Valley, they focus on providing thought leading research and unmatched advisory services to help enterprises make better technology and strategy decisions. With over 50 years of end user, vendor and analyst knowhow, Aragon Research has the experience and insight most enterprises need. More information can be viewed at https://aragonresearch.com/

[1] Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
