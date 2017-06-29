News By Tag
NFPA's 2017 Industry & Economic Outlook Conference - Registration and Hotel Deadlines Approaching
Early bird registration ends July 14, and the hotel reservation deadline is July 24.
Focusing on the opportunities and threats associated with the economy as they relate specifically to the fluid power industry, the IEOC features the analyses, hard data, and critical insight needed to help fluid power business leaders translate economic trends into competitive intelligence and successfully plan for the future. The conference also consistently brings in 300+ attendees from across the fluid power supply chain, making it one of the best opportunities for information gathering and networking.
Registration is open for NFPA members and non-members alike at: http://nfpahub.com/
Presentations and highlights include:
Economics
• US Market Outlook and its Effect on World Economies - Alan Beaulieu, ITR Economics
• Global Growth Expectations and the Impact of Trumpanomics - John Walker, Oxford Economics
Market Forecasts
• Fluid Power Industry Forecast - Jim Meil, ACT Research
• Fluid Power Customer Markets Overview - Eli Lustgarten, ESL Consultants
• Construction Machinery Forecast - David Phillips, Off-Highway Research
• Agriculture Machinery Forecast - Ann Duignan, J.P. Morgan
• Heavy Truck Market Forecast - Eric Starks, FTR Associates
• Industrial Markets Overview – Tom Runiewicz, IHS Markit
• Energy and Metals Commodities Outlook - Alex Chausovsky, ITR Economics
• Metalworking/
Technology
• Future of Manufacturing - Kevin Surace, Appvance
• Global Outlook on Machinery Production and Industrial Automation Capital Expenditure - Mark Watson, IHS Technology
Networking
• IEOC Invitational Golf Tournament at Chevy Chase Golf Course
• IEOC Welcome Reception at Chevy Chase Country Club
• Power of Association Reception and Dinner
• IEOC Networking Breakfast
• Committee and Council Meetings
IEOC Speakers Forum
Another highly acclaimed feature of this conference is the IEOC Speakers Forum. Join IEOC's most popular speakers for an economy-driven, interactive session to wrap-up the first day's program.
About the NFPA
NFPA is a trade association focused on strengthening the hydraulics and pneumatics industry. With more than 340 fluid power manufacturers, distributors and suppliers in its membership, NFPA works to advance fluid power education, technology and the industry as a whole.
Contact
Katrina Schwarz
***@nfpa.com
