Purchase Exotic Flowers with Luscious Cakes from Five Star Bakery at Myfloralkart.com

 
 
DELHI, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Myfloralkart.com, the premier online gift store for flowers, cakes and a range of handpicked items has recently developed collaboration with the Five Star Bakery for cake delivery in India. Henceforth, the customers looking for flower gifts can also pair them with the Five Star cakes for birthdays, anniversary parties, wedding receptions and all other occasions can visit the Myfloralkart website to place their orders.

The company sells cakes in different flavors including real fruit toppings, vanilla, chocolate etc. Their Black Forest cakes are famous among the buyers during Christmas and Valentine's Day. Five Star Bakery has branches in all major cities in India allowing the customers to send flowers to Valsad (https://www.myfloralkart.com/send-flowers-to-valsad.html) or any other location with any ordered cake quickly.

During the official announcement on the collaboration, the CEO of Myfloralkart.com said, "It is our great pleasure to associate with the Five Star Bakery". He further added, "We maintain the most effective operations to ensure all customers receive their cake parcels fast as per schedule".

Five Star Bakery is one of the leading suppliers of fresh high quality cakes on the pan India through online delivery services. The company is best at offering amazing cake decorations especially with fresh fruit garnishing. The team members take umpteen cares to maintain perfect baking time, aroma, use fresh quality ingredients and food grade packaging to keep the cakes safe during the transportation.

The company has set a reasonable price range varying according to the chosen flavor and quantity. The customers can now onwards place their orders to send flowers to Vadodara (https://www.myfloralkart.com/send-flowers-to-vadodara.html), Surat, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida or any other city with the Five Star Cake in a protective cake box.


About MyFloralKart

Myfloralkart.com is the leading online store offering cakes and flower gifts at reasonable prices for doorstep delivery across all locations in India. The company has a huge product gallery allowing the customers choose desired products to prepare gift hampers for all occasions. For More:- https://www.myfloralkart.com/cakes.html

Shop No.L-11,Jain Mandir Market,
South-ex-2 New Delhi,
***@myfloralkart.com
