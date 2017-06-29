News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WWE® Superstar AJ Styles™ Added To Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4
'The Phenomenal One' Returns to Wizard World At Greater Columbus Convention Center For Friday Appearance
To describe AJ Styles in a word? Phenomenal… and he would be the first to tell you that, along with many, many, many other things.
While he might be full of himself, absolutely no one can deny Styles' ability. Known the world over for his in-ring prowess, thrilling aerial maneuvers and supreme confidence, Styles has found success everywhere he's traveled, accumulating an incredibly impressive résumé, capped off by sports-entertainment's most prestigious title, the WWE Championship. But, despite his tremendous talent and fierce intensity on the mic, his often underhanded tactics have overshadowed his achievements on more than one occasion.
Since making his long-awaited WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match, The Phenomenal One has brawled with the likes of Chris Jericho, The Miz, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler and has further solidified his reputation with important victories over John Cena.
Styles joins a standout lineup of celebrities at Wizard World Comic Con Columbus that includes David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon and Emily Caulfield, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.")
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The ninth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse