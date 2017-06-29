 
Blessed Be The Lord Psalm 144-1 Challenge Coin Released Today To Active Duty US Military & Veterans

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Navycrow.Com.Com for the last several years has been producing military challenge coins and now have designed and produced a unique military challenge coin for both collectors and those that want some of the finest US  Navy coins in the industry.

"I have been looking for that design for years and finally found it" is one of the many statements received by customer service and the owners of Navycrow.Com. Let's face it that style and originality seems to have lost its place some time ago when the best one could find for years was a shirt or coin that had a simple text message but lacked any originality. It didn't have to be that way and it certainly does not now which is why Navycrow.Com decided several years ago to begin working on a unique and fresh look at military designs.

"We went to the drawing board on many occasions" states one of the artists at Navycrow.Com. "We achieved success only through working directly with active duty military and our US Veterans. They knew what they wanted and we just needed to work in collaboration with them to get it on paper". Several years later and with military designs being added to their website daily, the Navycrow.Com partners, staff and artists of NC are ever working to develop the newest in eye catching military art for the units, squadrons, commands, warships, squadrons and associations that comprise the United States Navy.

The Blessed Be The Lord Psalm 144-1 Challenge Coin is an example of the Navycrow.Com dedication to delivering original military art, in this case to the United States Navy and its Sailors. As one of the very newest military designs for the United States Navy, the Blessed Be The Lord Psalm 144-1 Challenge Coin  has already started to become a highly sought after designs in the NCUS Navy art arsenal.

For more information on this eye catching Blessed Be The Lord Psalm 144-1 Challenge Coin please click the following link to learn more about this military design release perfect as a military collectible or as a gift to a US Navy Sailor. Blessed Be The Lord Psalm 144-1 Challenge Coin - https://navycrow.com/product/sea-bag/blessed-be-the-lord-...

