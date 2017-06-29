News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TruAmerica Multifamily Builds Florida Portfolio with $49 Million Boynton Beach Buy
Ashley Lake Park features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes built around a small lake on a low-density 13.2-acre site. Amenities include a clubhouse with fitness center and internet café, two resort-style swimming pools, dog park and picnic areas. Only a small percentage of the units have been renovated since the project was built in 1988, creating a tremendous value-add opportunity for TruAmerica, according to TruAmerica Director Matthew Ferrari who leads the East Coast acquisition team for the Los Angeles-based investment firm.
"Ashley Lake Park represented an opportunity to acquire a very functional and well-maintained property with unrealized potential in a market with strong apartment fundamentals,"
In 2016, there were approximately 5.2 new jobs for every unit delivered in Palm Beach County, according to MPF Research.
The property benefits from its prime Boynton Beach location, which is midway between the major employment centers of West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, where employment growth over the last four years is nearly double the national average.
Mitch Clarfield of Berkeley Point Capital arranged the project financing through Freddie Mac's "Green Rewards" program which provides guidelines on property specific initiatives to achieve energy and water savings.
TruAmerica made its first two investments in Florida earlier this month when it teamed with Investcorp to acquire a 708-unit, two-property apartment portfolio in Orlando, FL for $98 million.
"It has taken us a while to get here, but we are planning to be active investors in Florida and the Southeast and have several other deals in the pipeline," said Ferrari.
The property was marketed for sale on behalf of the seller, a joint venture of Robbins Electra and LEM Capital by the ARA Newmark team of Vice Chairmen Richard Donnellan and Marc de Baptiste along with Executive Managing Directors Hampton Beebe and Avery Klann out of the Boca Raton office.
About TruAmerica Multifamily
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse