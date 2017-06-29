News By Tag
One Fur All "Furever Loved Memorial Candle" Brings Peace and Healing to Those Mourning a Pet
The Furever Loved Memorial Candle makes a thoughtful gift for someone who is grieving or can be used to honor a beloved pet for September 10th's National Pet Memorial Day.
Each year on the second Sunday in September, people come together in observing National Pet Memorial Day. On this day, pet owners honor their pets, both past and present and reflect and share the important role that their beloved pets have played and continue to play in their lives.
Although your beloved pet may be gone, their sweet memory will live on thanks to One Fur All's Furever Loved Memorial Candle. This special candle features a light and comforting fragrance that combines an array of floral and citrus scents balanced with a hint of citrus honey and golden vanilla. In addition to the pleasant and calming fragrance, the candle has a colorful and decorative design, making it visually appealing and a nice home accent.
On the front of the candle jar are rainbow paw prints in the shape of a heart. This represents the well-known poem, "The Rainbow Bridge." Through this story it is said that when animal dies, they cross over the Rainbow Bridge where there are meadows and hills for all animals to run and play together. One Fur All embodied this story by using an array of vibrant colors, which they hope will help grieving families remember that their precious pet is in a safe and happy place. The candle jar is also decorated with loving words to describe their pet along with a quote: "Gone from my life but forever in my heart."
Similar to all candles available at One Fur All, the Furever Loved Memorial Candle is specially formulated to freshen pet-loving homes and is made with 100% natural soy wax. It's also made with an odor neutralizer and infused with their signature blend of essential oils. Some other beneficial features include: 100% cotton wick, hand-poured, dye-free wax, contains no parafifin/petroleum by-products, and It's made in the USA. The candle has approximately 60-70 hour burn time and the jar can be reusable (reused or repurposed). Satisfaction guaranteed!
Whether helping a friend or family who is struggling after losing a four-legged friend, or to honor a pet for September's National Pet Memorial Day; the Furever Loved Memorial Candle will help bring peace to your home and heart.
To purchase the Furever Loved Memorial Candle, visit: https://www.onefurallpets.com/
About One Fur All: One Fur All produces high-quality products for pet families while supporting non-profit rescue organizations. The company's founders, Robert Eichner and David Neuwirth, created One Fur All to focus on developing products that freshen pet-loving homes. The company's premium products are completely made in America and designed with human and pet family members in mind. One Fur All's mission is to help pet families strengthen their bonds, contribute to finding homes for rescued animals and spread the joy of being a fur family. Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com.
