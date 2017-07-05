 

New Book Take Readers into the Lives of 12 Women Living with Mental Illness

"Real Life Diaries: Living with Mental Illness" aims to help raise awareness and combat the stigma of individuals living with different forms of mental illness
 
SEATTLE - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AlyBlue Media, publisher of the anthology series Real Life Diaries, announced today the release of "Living with Mental Illness." The anthology takes readers inside the lives of 12 women living with different forms of mental illness and raises awareness by featuring firsthand accounts of their struggles and how they cope with depression, bipolar, and more.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, in any given year nearly 10 million Americans experience a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities.

"These women have learned to live with a lifelong disorder. Real Life Diaries gives them a fresh platform to share their stories and give hope to others in a way that is both empowering and healing," stated Cheldelin Fell, who also created the award-winning series Grief Diaries. "Stories are effective at connecting information to emotions in a way people can relate to, and becomes a catalyst for better understanding."

The anthology is coauthored by mental health advocate Carrie Worthington. After Carrie's husband was diagnosed with bipolar, she found there wasn't a lot of support in general, and immersed herself into the world of mental health by joining and volunteering with NAMI where she helped grow the NAMI Will-Grundy chapter. Carrie herself lives with depression, anxiety, and trichotillomania. "For all my years of work on stigma, I know that I am such proof that mental illness is not who you are but what you have," says Worthington.

Real Life Diaries: Living with Mental Illness is available in 40,000 retail outlets around the world including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the book is donated to National Alliance for Mental Illness.

Real Life Diaries        www.RealLifeDiaries.com

Lynda Cheldelin Fell www.LyndaFell.com

