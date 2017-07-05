 
News By Tag
* Canning
* Wine Making
* Commercial Vacuum Sealers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Ulm
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

What to do with your Summer Harvest

Your summer Texas harvest is bound to bring you some amazing fruits and vegetables, but the question now is how you are going to prepare and store them. Heinsohn's Country Store carries about everything you need to prepare and store your fresh food.
 
 
HEINSOH4
HEINSOH4
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Canning
* Wine Making
* Commercial Vacuum Sealers

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* New Ulm - Texas - US

NEW ULM, Texas - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- It's July and its harvest season here in Texas again so it's important to stock up on the supplies you need for canning, packaging, sealing, winemaking and processing your bounty. Depending on what part of the state you live in your harvest is going to look a little different. According to pickyourown.org apples, beets, blueberries, cucumbers, figs, grapes, melons, tangerines, peaches (Redskin - July 15-25; Dixiland - July 15-25; Jefferson - July20-30), plums, raspberries, squash (summer and winter), sweet corn, tomatoes and miscellaneous vegetables are currently in season.

Many times people have fruit growing in their yard and aren't sure what to do with it. Instead of going another year sharing your bounty with the birds and bugs, maybe you can make jelly, bake fruit pies or try your hand at fruit cobbler. Too busy right now enjoying your summer, or don't want to heat up the kitchen? You can always use vacuum sealers (http://texastastes.com/commercialvacuumsealerbags.htm) so that your harvest can be packaged and enjoyed another time.

For those who aren't sure where to start, maybe begin by taking a drive to Heinsohn's Country Store (http://www.texastastes.com/) or visiting Texas tastes.com might do just the trick. They have a lot of how-to type books so that you can start making wine (http://texastastes.com/p1224.htm), canning veggies or making fruit desserts (http://www.example.com/).

Heinsohn's (http://texastastes.com/p1680.htm) has everything you need for canning and to start making your favorite jellies like masonry stockpot, canning rack, funnels, canning racks and jar lifters. Since we are in the middle of cucumber season you can use some of these same materials to make a couple batches of pickles. Heinsohn's even has the pickle seasonings (http://texastastes.com/p1680.htm#632257) you might need to make those pickles come out right.

Wine season is already on us. Many are stopping by the store to pick up their yeast packets, carboys, fruit crushers, grape presses, fermenters, testers, enzymes and more to make their favorite wine. The TexasTastes' website has a step by step guide on what you will need to make your own wine (http://texastastes.com/make-homemade-wine.htm).

There are a lot of benefits to making your own jellies, wines and fruit pies. The biggest reason many choose to do so is so they can have complete control over the process. You can be assured of the tastes and know exactly what ingredients go into their food or drink. With that control, you can also make sure that the conditions that the products are made in are sanitary. Moreover, if you have any special dietary restrictions or considerations you can easily make sure those are taken care of.

Heinsohn's Country Store is only a couple hour drive from the major cities in Texas, including Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. If you don't live near those areas you can visit any the Texas Tastes website pages referenced in this release to find everything you need for canning, wine making or sealing your food items. Heinsohn's also has the commercial vacuum sealers and commercial vacuum bags (http://texastastes.com/commercialvacuumsealerbags.htm) to meet your needs.

Contact
Heinsohn's Country Store
Shawn Larson
***@heinsohn.com
End
Source:Heinsohn's Country Store
Email:***@heinsohn.com
Tags:Canning, Wine Making, Commercial Vacuum Sealers
Industry:Food
Location:New Ulm - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 05, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share