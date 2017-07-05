News By Tag
What to do with your Summer Harvest
Your summer Texas harvest is bound to bring you some amazing fruits and vegetables, but the question now is how you are going to prepare and store them. Heinsohn's Country Store carries about everything you need to prepare and store your fresh food.
Many times people have fruit growing in their yard and aren't sure what to do with it. Instead of going another year sharing your bounty with the birds and bugs, maybe you can make jelly, bake fruit pies or try your hand at fruit cobbler. Too busy right now enjoying your summer, or don't want to heat up the kitchen? You can always use vacuum sealers (http://texastastes.com/
For those who aren't sure where to start, maybe begin by taking a drive to Heinsohn's Country Store (http://www.texastastes.com/
Heinsohn's (http://texastastes.com/
Wine season is already on us. Many are stopping by the store to pick up their yeast packets, carboys, fruit crushers, grape presses, fermenters, testers, enzymes and more to make their favorite wine. The TexasTastes' website has a step by step guide on what you will need to make your own wine (http://texastastes.com/
There are a lot of benefits to making your own jellies, wines and fruit pies. The biggest reason many choose to do so is so they can have complete control over the process. You can be assured of the tastes and know exactly what ingredients go into their food or drink. With that control, you can also make sure that the conditions that the products are made in are sanitary. Moreover, if you have any special dietary restrictions or considerations you can easily make sure those are taken care of.
Heinsohn's Country Store is only a couple hour drive from the major cities in Texas, including Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. If you don't live near those areas you can visit any the Texas Tastes website pages referenced in this release to find everything you need for canning, wine making or sealing your food items. Heinsohn's also has the commercial vacuum sealers and commercial vacuum bags (http://texastastes.com/
