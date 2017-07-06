Accepta Launches new Poynt Smart Terminal for Merchants

 
Industry News





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Puerto Rican electronic payments processing firm Accepta LLC just launched in the local market a new and revolutionary payments terminal, the Poynt Smart Terminal.

Poynt is the most modern system in the industry, combining the Point of Sale (POS) terminal with the cash register in a portable tablet with two screens: one for the customer and one for the merchant, Cándido Alfonso, president & CEO of Accepta LLC, explained.

"Poynt is really revolutionary, since its modern ergonomic design incorporates a 7-inch touch screen, another smaller one, a printer, a hybrid card reader capable of reading debit or credit cards with magnetic strip or EMV chip, and a rechargeable battery that allows up to 8 hours of use," Alfonso commented.

According to the Accepta executive, one of the main advantages of Poynt is that the touch screen allows the option to accept the customer's signature or the card's Personal Identification or PIN, add a tip to the bill and the option to obtain a printed receipt, or having it sent through text message or email.

"Other important features of Poynt include that it allows receiving remote technical support and there's a marketplace with additional available applications or apps to adapt it to the merchant's specific needs. In addition, Poynt accepts electronic payments such as ApplePay and SamsungPay, as well as ATH and EMV embedded cards, including those from Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover," Alfonso pointed out.

Poynt also offers connectivity through Wifi, 3G or Ethernet, as well as Bar Code and QRT Code reader and an integrated camera. The innovative system also generates online reports on sales, transactions, by product sold and by employee, Alfonso noted.

"Poynt fully integrates with merchant software such as Aloha, Micros, Dinerware and others. Best of all, and unlike its competitors, Poynt is a more economical system," the executive commented.

Poynt is certified by the PCI Security Standards Council, of which Accepta is a participating member. This, Alfonso assured, guarantees that the customer's payment information remains safe, secure and encrypted during the transaction. For more information (US Toll Free) 1-833-222-3780 and (PR) 787-774-1555.

With over 12 years in the local market, Accepta LLC is a payments processor and solutions provider, focused on technology and innovation. Its executives and stockholders have a wide experience and expertise in the electronic payments and transactions industry in the uS and Latin America.

http://www.acceptapayments.com

Media Contact
Elianne Sanchez
787-774-1555
esanchez@acceptapayments.com
