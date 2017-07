Spark Product & Concept Design Winners Announced

Professional & Student Winners Show Off Impressive 2017 Work

Design Name Award Design Lead Organization Oil Mixing Stopper Spark! Park Seonghyeon Hannam University OOINO Spark! Jae Young Kim Chonbuk National University Soom B Spark! KyeogHun Park Korea Design Membership WATHIELD Spark! Ming Sheng Shih National Taipei University of Technology Beginning Gold Jiyeun Park Hoseo University Blink Gold Belfug Sener Middle East Technical University Boxaw Gold Seung Hyun Sung Sangmyung University Flex Gold Elaheh Tassavor Academy of Art University Grass Manager Gold Lee Donghun Korea Design Membership Busan Han-sip Gold Mira Kim Samsung Art & Design Institute Ball-tab Silver So Young Kim Hoseo University CCTV for Humans & Birds Silver Hoseong Yu Jeonju University Crescent Sport Headset Silver Hongchao Zhou Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University Rescue Shield Silver Jae An Lee Hoseo University SPACKER Silver Kim JiWan Hoseo University Tone and Tune Silver Sohn JeongHwan SADI Air Hoshi Bronze Gyeong-Min Park Hanyang University Buggie Bronze Shiyu Guo Academy of Art University Compression Closet Bronze Seonghwan Hong Konkuk University Hydro Buoy Bronze Sung Uk Jo Cheongju University Protect Bee Bronze Wanki Kim Hannam University Raised-spot Escalator Bronze Jihee Han Korea Design Membership RUKI Bronze Wei-Chun Lin Tunghai University Saving & Recycling Water Bronze Hoseong Yu Jeonju University

Design Name Award Design Lead Organization Bobrick PRIVADA Spark! Dan Harden Whipsaw, Inc TAPOLE Eyeglasses Spark! Ding Dong Tapole Co.,Ltd Google Home Gold Google Design Team Google TP-Link Quarter Camera Gold Dan Harden Whipsaw, Inc CAAVO Remote Silver Yoshikazu Hoshino NewDealDesign Mr Pip's Double Cross Silver Denny Liao Pip Tompkin Design Lumec Luminaires Silver Philips Lighting Design Philips Lighting Tascent InSight One Silver Dan Harden Whipsaw, Inc 2 in 1 Salt & Pepper Shaker Bronze Sahar Madanat Sahar Madanat Design Studio Dell Wireless 360 Speaker Bronze Joseph Jasinski Dell Inc. LeanRite Office Chair Bronze Jonathan Sheinkop Ergo Impact, LLC Air Cube Concept Spark! Chajoong Kim LG / UNIST 2ToTango Concept Gold Design Team LUNAR Let In Clear Concept Gold Chajoong Kim UNIST Felcana Helix Concept Silver Paul Scrase Felcana & Precipice AGH250V Concept Bronze Kwangmin Cho A+IL / UNIST

-- The Spark Awards concluded its 11th annual competition for Products and Concepts. Founder Peter Kuchnicki described this year's work as "Sublime stuff! The jury reviewed hundreds of pieces, debating each entry during a very long day. We congratulate all the Winners and Finalists!"Outstanding work received the highest accolade—the SPARK! Award, with 7 designs reaching that coveted level.Winners were honored at the SparkCelebration in San Francisco and are on exhibition at the Autodesk Design Gallery throughout July. Winners and entrants of Spark Product and Concept may be viewed in the gallery at www.sparkawards.com The open Call For Entry for 10 other design categories are also at the Sparksite . Interested designers and design departments may register >HERE.