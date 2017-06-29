Spark Product & Concept Design Winners Announced

SAN FRANCISCO
- July 5, 2017
-- The Spark Awards concluded its 11th annual competition for Products and Concepts. Founder Peter Kuchnicki described this year's work as "Sublime stuff! The jury reviewed hundreds of pieces, debating each entry during a very long day. We congratulate all the Winners and Finalists!"
Outstanding work received the highest accolade—the SPARK! Award, with 7 designs reaching that coveted level.Students
:
|Professionals:
|Design Name
|Award
|Design Lead
|
|Organization
|Oil Mixing Stopper
|Spark!
|Park
|Seonghyeon
|Hannam University
|OOINO
|Spark!
|Jae Young
|Kim
|Chonbuk National University
|Soom B
|Spark!
|KyeogHun
|Park
|Korea Design Membership
|WATHIELD
|Spark!
|Ming Sheng
|Shih
|National Taipei University of Technology
|Beginning
|Gold
|Jiyeun
|Park
|Hoseo University
|Blink
|Gold
|Belfug
|Sener
|Middle East Technical University
|Boxaw
|Gold
|Seung Hyun
|Sung
|Sangmyung University
|Flex
|Gold
|Elaheh
|Tassavor
|Academy of Art University
|Grass Manager
|Gold
|Lee
|Donghun
|Korea Design Membership Busan
|Han-sip
|Gold
|Mira
|Kim
|Samsung Art & Design Institute
|Ball-tab
|Silver
|So Young
|Kim
|Hoseo University
|CCTV for Humans & Birds
|Silver
|Hoseong
|Yu
|Jeonju University
|Crescent Sport Headset
|Silver
|Hongchao
|Zhou
|Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University
|Rescue Shield
|Silver
|Jae An
|Lee
|Hoseo University
|SPACKER
|Silver
|Kim
|JiWan
|Hoseo University
|Tone and Tune
|Silver
|Sohn
|JeongHwan
|SADI
|Air Hoshi
|Bronze
|Gyeong-Min
|Park
|Hanyang University
|Buggie
|Bronze
|Shiyu
|Guo
|Academy of Art University
|Compression Closet
|Bronze
|Seonghwan
|Hong
|Konkuk University
|Hydro Buoy
|Bronze
|Sung Uk
|Jo
|Cheongju University
|Protect Bee
|Bronze
|Wanki
|Kim
|Hannam University
|Raised-spot Escalator
|Bronze
|Jihee
|Han
|Korea Design Membership
|RUKI
|Bronze
|Wei-Chun
|Lin
|Tunghai University
|Saving & Recycling Water
|Bronze
|Hoseong
|Yu
|Jeonju University
|Design Name
|Award
|Design Lead
|
|Organization
|Bobrick PRIVADA
|Spark!
|Dan
|Harden
|Whipsaw, Inc
|TAPOLE Eyeglasses
|Spark!
|Ding
|Dong
|Tapole Co.,Ltd
|Google Home
|Gold
|Google
|Design Team
|Google
|TP-Link Quarter Camera
|Gold
|Dan
|Harden
|Whipsaw, Inc
|CAAVO Remote
|Silver
|Yoshikazu
|Hoshino
|NewDealDesign
|Mr Pip's Double Cross
|Silver
|Denny
|Liao
|Pip Tompkin Design
|Lumec Luminaires
|Silver
|Philips
|Lighting Design
|Philips Lighting
|Tascent InSight One
|Silver
|Dan
|Harden
|Whipsaw, Inc
|2 in 1 Salt & Pepper Shaker
|Bronze
|Sahar
|Madanat
|Sahar Madanat Design Studio
|Dell Wireless 360 Speaker
|Bronze
|Joseph
|Jasinski
|Dell Inc.
|LeanRite Office Chair
|Bronze
|Jonathan
|Sheinkop
|Ergo Impact, LLC
|Air Cube Concept
|Spark!
|Chajoong
|Kim
|LG / UNIST
|2ToTango Concept
|Gold
|Design
|Team
|LUNAR
|Let In Clear Concept
|Gold
|Chajoong
|Kim
|UNIST
|Felcana Helix Concept
|Silver
|Paul
|Scrase
|Felcana & Precipice
|AGH250V Concept
|Bronze
|Kwangmin
|Cho
|A+IL / UNIST
Winners were honored at the SparkCelebration in San Francisco and are on exhibition at the Autodesk Design Gallery throughout July. Winners and entrants of Spark Product and Concept may be viewed in the gallery at www.sparkawards.com
.
The open Call For Entry for 10 other design categories are also at the Sparksite
