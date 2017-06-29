 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Spark Product & Concept Design Winners Announced

Professional & Student Winners Show Off Impressive 2017 Work
 
1 2 3 4 5
Bobrick
Bobrick
SAN FRANCISCO - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Spark Awards concluded its 11th annual competition for Products and Concepts. Founder Peter Kuchnicki described this year's work as "Sublime stuff! The jury reviewed hundreds of pieces, debating each entry during a very long day. We congratulate all the Winners and Finalists!"

Outstanding work received the highest accolade—the SPARK! Award, with 7 designs reaching that coveted level.

Students:

Design NameAwardDesign Lead Organization
Oil Mixing StopperSpark!ParkSeonghyeonHannam University
OOINOSpark!Jae YoungKimChonbuk National University
Soom BSpark!KyeogHunParkKorea Design Membership
WATHIELDSpark!Ming ShengShihNational Taipei University of Technology
BeginningGoldJiyeunParkHoseo University
BlinkGoldBelfugSenerMiddle East Technical University
BoxawGoldSeung HyunSungSangmyung University
FlexGoldElahehTassavorAcademy of Art University
Grass ManagerGoldLeeDonghunKorea Design Membership Busan
Han-sipGoldMiraKimSamsung Art & Design Institute
Ball-tabSilverSo YoungKimHoseo University
CCTV for Humans & BirdsSilverHoseongYuJeonju University
Crescent Sport HeadsetSilverHongchaoZhouGuangdong Polytechnic Normal University
Rescue ShieldSilverJae AnLeeHoseo University
SPACKERSilverKimJiWanHoseo University
Tone and TuneSilverSohnJeongHwanSADI
Air HoshiBronzeGyeong-MinParkHanyang University
BuggieBronzeShiyuGuoAcademy of Art University
Compression ClosetBronzeSeonghwanHongKonkuk University
Hydro BuoyBronzeSung UkJoCheongju University
Protect BeeBronzeWankiKimHannam University
Raised-spot EscalatorBronzeJiheeHanKorea Design Membership
RUKIBronzeWei-ChunLinTunghai University
Saving & Recycling WaterBronzeHoseongYuJeonju University


|Professionals:

Design NameAwardDesign Lead Organization
Bobrick PRIVADASpark!DanHardenWhipsaw, Inc
TAPOLE EyeglassesSpark!DingDongTapole Co.,Ltd
Google HomeGoldGoogleDesign TeamGoogle
TP-Link Quarter CameraGoldDanHardenWhipsaw, Inc
CAAVO RemoteSilverYoshikazuHoshinoNewDealDesign
Mr Pip's Double CrossSilverDennyLiaoPip Tompkin Design
Lumec LuminairesSilverPhilipsLighting DesignPhilips Lighting
Tascent InSight OneSilverDanHardenWhipsaw, Inc
2 in 1 Salt & Pepper ShakerBronzeSaharMadanatSahar Madanat Design Studio
Dell Wireless 360 SpeakerBronzeJosephJasinskiDell Inc.
LeanRite Office ChairBronzeJonathanSheinkopErgo Impact, LLC
Air Cube ConceptSpark!ChajoongKimLG / UNIST
2ToTango ConceptGoldDesignTeamLUNAR
Let In Clear ConceptGoldChajoongKimUNIST
Felcana Helix ConceptSilverPaulScraseFelcana & Precipice
AGH250V ConceptBronzeKwangminChoA+IL / UNIST


Winners were honored at the SparkCelebration in San Francisco and are on exhibition at the Autodesk Design Gallery throughout July. Winners and entrants of Spark Product and Concept may be viewed in the gallery at www.sparkawards.com.

The open Call For Entry for 10 other design categories are also at the Sparksite. Interested designers and design departments may register >HERE.



End
Spark Design Awards News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share