Ten Essential Retirement Terms You Shoud Know
Here are 10 essential retirement terms you'll need to know:
1. Full Retirement Age: Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the age at which you're eligible to receive 100 percent of your Social Security benefit.
2. Spousal Benefits: Regardless of whether you choose to delay receipt of benefits, there is another strategy that may help you maximize your Social Security income: the spousal benefit
3. Lifetime Income: Lifetime income is a retirement term used to define retirement income that you cannot outlive. There are only three sources of guaranteed lifetime income: Social Security, pensions and annuities. Pensions and Social Security provide monthly payments for life based, in part, on how much you earned during your working years. An annuity is a source of retirement income that you purchase (either by making a series of payments or one lump-sum payment) that also pays a steady income, typically for life.
4. Retirement Asset Diversification:
5. Required Minimum Distributions:
6. Rebalancing:
7. Medicare Parts A, B, C, D:
· Part A – Hospital Coverage: If you qualify for Medicare, you'll pay no monthly premium for Part A coverage in retirement, but you will have to meet the annual deductible before Medicare covers hospitalization.
· Part B – Non-Hospital Medical Coverage: (Doctor's visits, tests, physical therapy, etc.) You'll pay a standard monthly premium for Part B coverage. This coverage is optional; you might want to opt out if you still have health insurance through a qualifying employer or your spouse.
· Part C – Medicare Advantage: Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Medicare Parts A and B and offers coverage through private insurance companies that contract with Medicare. These plans may offer additional benefits such as vision or dental care and may come at an additional cost.
· Part D – Prescription Drug Coverage: Part D plans add prescription drug coverage to Medicare and are offered by one of a number of insurance companies and other private companies approved by Medicare.
9. Long-Term Care:Long-term care refers to services provided to people who need help with activities such as bathing, eating and dressing. Extended long-term care is not typically covered by health insurance plans and is minimally covered by Medicare. So if you or a loved one needed long-term care in retirement, the financial impact could be profound, not to mention the emotional stress on both you and your loved one.
10. Estate Planning: As you head into retirement, dust off your estate plan and make sure it's up to date. (Or, if you don't have these documents in place, have them created.) A will or trust specifies who gets what after you're gone. An advance directive, or living will, states your preferences for medical care if you're unable to make decisions for yourself. And powers of attorney are people you name who can legally make health care decisions or handle your personal finances on your behalf if you're unable to do so. As you review or create these documents, be sure to also update your beneficiaries on your investment accounts and insurance policies.
While these 10 terms are some of the most common you'll want to know and understand as you head into retirement, you'll no doubt encounter other unfamiliar terms and phrases as you work with your financial representative or other professionals. Don't be afraid to ask for clarification. When you fully understand the retirement landscape, you'll be more confident about making decisions that are right for you.
For more information, visit Wealth Management Advisor Ralph Stockemer
