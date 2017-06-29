 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Academia de Coaching Americana as a Gold Member

DORAL, Fla. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Academia de Coaching Americana as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Academia de Coaching Americana will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Academia de Coaching Americana!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Academia de Coaching Americana

The American Academy of Coaching and Training (ACCA), based in Doral, Florida, USA and expanding to more than 20 countries The first school to incorporate online and semi-face to certify coaches and mentors

With the International Coaching and Mentoring Federation (ICMF), the Spanish School of NLP (Mens Venilia), the European Coaching Institute (Europa Campus) and the Hispanic Mentoring Network (RHM). With a team of professionals with high experience in coaching, NLP, emotional intelligence, financial education and personal development. With a system of personalized learning and accessibility to choose study schedules. With facilities to certify in several languages. (Spanish, English, German). With various modalities of courses, from  Life Coach Integral, Executive Coach Business, Natural Health Coach, Business and Marketing Coach, Network Marketing Coach, Integral Sports Coach, Professional Sales Coach, Educational Coach Mentor, International Coach Mentor. With the opportunity to do specializations, elective courses and continue working in the Academy

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Academia de Coaching Americana

doctorjeffgarcia@gmail.com
www.academiadecoach.com

End
Click to Share