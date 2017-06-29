Former McKesson VP David Nace Joins Innovaccer's Advisory Board

david nace

-- Innovaccer (http://www.innovaccer.com/)Inc. is proud to announce that David K Nace MD, a renowned clinical and health IT veteran has joined as an Executive Advisor to further enhance the company's expertise in the healthcare space. With more than thirty years of healthcare work under his belt, David has made numerous notable contributions to the field with his diverse medical expertise and knowledge. In a career spanning over 20 years, Dr. Nace has provided leadership in the healthcare field in the areas of clinical development, achieving the intersection between cost and quality, and the application of technology in innovation.With an ardent knowledge about clinical integration, population health, and primary care, Dr. Nace is expected to help Innovaccer move forward into several new opportunities of change, growth and technological innovation."Dr. Nace is a highly regarded person in the healthcare space, and we're confident that with his clinical and health IT expertise, we can elevate the capability of our data solutions to help health organizations focus on delivering better value in care. His wealth of knowledge in healthcare and visionary leadership could really broaden our horizons so as to keep coming up with winning strategies in medical data analytics," says Abhinav Shashank, Co-Founder and CEO at Innovaccer.In the past, Dr.Nace has held several key positions in senior management. He has served as the Chairman of the Board at Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative, the VP of Population Health at McKesson Corporation, SVP at the United Health Group, and VP / Chief Medical Officer at Aetna to name a few. He has helped numerous healthcare systems, health plans and providers with clinical integration, value-based care, patient-centered care, and population health."I am honored and excited to be a part of the Innovaccer team," says Dr. Nace. "Innovaccer is taking bold steps towards ensuring high-quality, data-driven care and I am sure our collaboration will enhance our efforts in the direction of value-based care and deliver quality over longevity."About InnovaccerInnovaccer Inc is a Silicon Valley-headquartered, Healthcare analytics company easing care teams' transition to Value-based Reimbursements. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions and realize strategic value-based reimbursement goals based on the key insights and predictions from their data. Its proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, MLK Community Hospital, El Paso HIE, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, and MIT.For more information, please visit www.innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.