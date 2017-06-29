Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Progressive Employer Management Co. as a Gold Member

Progressive Employer Doral Chamber

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Progressive Employer Management Co. as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Progressive Employer Management Co. will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.As a leading Nationwide PEO, Progressive Employer Management Company (PEMCO) will empower you as a business owner so that you can focus on what's important – running your business. They provide payroll administration, workers' compensation, risk management, and human resource expertise.They will be standing behind you as your full human resource staff. PEMCO's solutions will enable you to reduce costs, increase profits, and attract the best employees by minimizing your time and effort spent on the administrative hassles.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.cpazos@progressiveemployer.com