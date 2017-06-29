 
News By Tag
* Christian Music
* Gospel Music
* Conferences
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Rambo McGuire Joins Speaker/Singer Roster

GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning artists and songwriters available for special events, concerts, and conferences
 
 
Reba Rambo-McGuire and Dony McGuire
Reba Rambo-McGuire and Dony McGuire
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christian Music
Gospel Music
Conferences

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ST. LOUIS - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Rambo McGuire is an acclaimed family group that has a long legacy of singing Christian music. The group began over 30 years ago as a husband and wife duo with GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning artists and songwriters Dony McGuire and Reba Rambo-McGuire. The duo dynamic continues today, and they often perform as a trio with their daughter Destiny Rambo McGuire joining them on vocals. Dony and Reba's son Israel Anthem McGuire adds to the family mix by playing percussion.

Their unique style of singing and songwriting gives Rambo McGuire the ability to perform a diversity of musical genres—from contemporary Christian, rhythm and blues, praise and worship to country, folk, bluegrass and southern Gospel—appealing to a wide variety of audiences. They have performed all over the world from storefront churches to the largest concert stages, before presidents and kings, battle-worn military troops, maximum security prisons, college campuses, and billions of viewers of Christian and mainstream television including the GRAMMY Awards. Rambo McGuire continues to travel and sing in churches and concert halls throughout the nation and is featured on Gaither Homecoming videos and concert series.

The two latest Rambo McGuire projects commemorate the music of The Rambos. There are 14 new recordings of The Rambos's most beloved songs penned by Dottie and Reba in their newest StowTown Records release, Rambo Classics. "This is a must for every serious Rambo and southern Gospel collector," says Reba. In 2012 Rambo McGuire won a Dove Award for Grassroots Rambos celebrating the early mountain style of The Rambos. Both of these recordings feature three generations of family talent including Destiny and Israel, original members Reba & Dony, and the late Buck Rambo.

Dony and Reba are preparing a new duet project centered around their latest writings. Many of their previously most requested contemporary Christian songs are still available on The NoteworthyCollection and Reba's latest solo project, The Lady's Treasury.

For more information contact: Karen Power at Christian Speakers Services (http://ChristianSpeakersServices.com) or phone 817.470.1149.

Contact
Karen Power
817-470-1149
***@christianspeakersservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@christianspeakersservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Christian Music, Gospel Music, Conferences
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Christian Speakers Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share