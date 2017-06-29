News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rambo McGuire Joins Speaker/Singer Roster
GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning artists and songwriters available for special events, concerts, and conferences
Their unique style of singing and songwriting gives Rambo McGuire the ability to perform a diversity of musical genres—from contemporary Christian, rhythm and blues, praise and worship to country, folk, bluegrass and southern Gospel—appealing to a wide variety of audiences. They have performed all over the world from storefront churches to the largest concert stages, before presidents and kings, battle-worn military troops, maximum security prisons, college campuses, and billions of viewers of Christian and mainstream television including the GRAMMY Awards. Rambo McGuire continues to travel and sing in churches and concert halls throughout the nation and is featured on Gaither Homecoming videos and concert series.
The two latest Rambo McGuire projects commemorate the music of The Rambos. There are 14 new recordings of The Rambos's most beloved songs penned by Dottie and Reba in their newest StowTown Records release, Rambo Classics. "This is a must for every serious Rambo and southern Gospel collector," says Reba. In 2012 Rambo McGuire won a Dove Award for Grassroots Rambos celebrating the early mountain style of The Rambos. Both of these recordings feature three generations of family talent including Destiny and Israel, original members Reba & Dony, and the late Buck Rambo.
Dony and Reba are preparing a new duet project centered around their latest writings. Many of their previously most requested contemporary Christian songs are still available on The NoteworthyCollection and Reba's latest solo project, The Lady's Treasury.
For more information contact: Karen Power at Christian Speakers Services (http://ChristianSpeakersServices.com) or phone 817.470.1149.
Contact
Karen Power
817-470-1149
***@christianspeakersservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse