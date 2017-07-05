News By Tag
New Launch Starts With Sale - Cupid's Arrow Brush Set by Jelly Pong Pong
7-piece brush set so hypnotizing it will make your heart melt! Aim at your deepest desires and never miss your target with our mesmerizing Cupid's Arrow Brush Set now for a fraction of the original price! xo
Find your true love with this uniquely designed brush bundle that comes with durable yet lightweight, elongated handles for maximum application control and precision. These arrows will never miss their targets and help deliver impeccable coverage and a flawless finish at any moment, whether you use them with powders, creams or liquids. All brushes made with 100% Cruelty-Free taklon and fine nylon heads.
After a successful soft launch, the brush set sold out in a few hours proving just how unique and popular this brush bundle is.
A few of comments we received :
"Melts every single heart", "Hypnotizing, a must have!" ,"Love at first sight!"
Head to our website and find out more about our Cupid's Arrow Brush Set.
!!!RRP: $35.00 at jellypongpong.com until stocks last!!!
7-brush set contains
• Cupid's Arrow - Large Powder Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Contour & Blush Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Highlighter Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Face Blending Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Eyeshadow Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Concealer Brush
• Cupid's Arrow - Blender Brush
Browse our ever-increasing catalog of weird and unique makeups and brushes, collect Jelly Points to get more discouts at the checkout!
http://jellypongpong.com
