How to determine if that 'free audit' solicitation email is legit
One of my small business clients forwarded an email to me with the question, "Do I want this no-obligation audit?"
But in this case, as soon as I saw the email my response was, "AAAEEE! No, don't do it!" Why? Because it was one of those spam/scam-type emails.
I get these emails from clients on a regular basis, so I thought it would be good to break down how to quickly spot a scam email. In addition, I'll show how you can easily locate the relevant audit report information for yourself using Search Console.
The scam: Free 'no obligation' audit
As you can see in Figure 1, the email appears to come from a real person: Alan Walker, Marketing Consultant; he's letting my client know the company website is full of errors and that his large design team will fix all of them.
Clue #1: Gmail "from" address
This is a dead give away: Alan's last name doesn't match his Gmail address, which I've noted in Figure 1.
If Alan were indeed a "professional"
Clue #2: Domain in the salutation
The email is impersonally addressed to the "business owner at [domain name]." And the To: field contained the email address listed on the website versus my client's name. This means the scammer is bulk emailing addresses that have been scraped from websites by bots.
Clue #3: Lack of any other identifiable information
You have no clue at what agency Alan works, no phone number, no website link, nothing.
How to find the audit information for yourself — free from Google
Much of the information promised in the "no obligation" audit is available — free, no strings attached! — from Google Search Console.
Many of the small businesses I work with don't know about Google Search Console or understand how it works. Officially, Search Console is "a free service offered by Google that helps you monitor and maintain your website's presence in Google's search results."
In other words, you don't need someone else to provide you with an audit report because Google provides it directly to you. Search Console provides lots of information regarding how the search engine views your website — from the number of pages indexed and whether Google has found malware to 404 page errors and issues regarding title/meta description tags.
Source: searchengineland.com
