Paradise Energy Solutions is one of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in the region

-- Paradise Energy Solutions is proud to announce they have been named to the21st annual list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania."We are honored to receive this award, and we appreciate all the folks that chose to do business with us," said Tim Beiler, Owner and CEO of Paradise Energy Solutions. "This growth allows us to help many more small businesses, farmers, and homeowners take the incredible opportunity to be good stewards of God's abundant resources. Our growth was and is due to many people making the investments that return dividends for decades to come."In order to be eligible for consideration, companies were required to show revenue of at least $500,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as revenue growth in 2016, as compared to 2014. For-profit entities that are headquartered in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York County were eligible for nomination.The presenting sponsor of the program, Baker Tilly, calculated the nominations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration. This ranking formula led to the list of 50 winners.Paradise Energy Solutions and the other 49 winners will be honored at an awards breakfast on Monday, September 25, 2017, when their ranks will be revealed. A complete, ranked list of honorees and profiles of each company and their financial growth will be published in a special supplement to the September 29 issue of theis a program of theand is presented by Baker Tilly. Additional sponsors include: Comcast Business, Highmark Blue Shield, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, and Polaris Advisors. For more information about the awards, please visit www.CPBJ.com/events.Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.Visit www.VisitPES.com for more information.