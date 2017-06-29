GSF Mortgage Welcomes New Loan Originator in Mandeville, Louisiana

Jaime Delvalle

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome Jaime Delvalle as a loan originator located in the Mandeville, Louisiana branch. Delvalle obtained her origination license in the past year and can originate mortgage loans for anyone in the state of Louisiana. She specializes in conventional, FHA, 203k rehab, USDA, VA, jumbo and reverse mortgages. She loves being able to benefit her community by enabling them to realize their dream of owning their very own home and helping families move into the next chapter of their lives.Delvalle chose to come to GSF Mortgage because she believes that the company demonstrates the ultimate in customer service. She also believes that the products, programs and rates that the company offers meet or exceed the standards of anyone in the industry. Delvalle says, "I wanted to be a part of GSF because they are a company that is willing to give advice, knowledge and educate the buyer - some companies don't.""We are excited to announce Jaime Delvalle has joined our team! She is compassionate about taking care of her clients and making sure the process is seamless for her borrowers. Welcome to the team, Jaime Delvalle!" says Branch Manager Scott Finklea.Delvalle can be reached at (504) 272-5035 or jdelvalle@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.