Snapper Rock & SR Make A Splash At 2017 Huntington Beach Swim Collective With NEW Family Collection
Desired UV50+ Swimwear Brands Debut Over 150 New Prints And Styles
With new styles and prints across the board, Snapper Rock and SR will have fashion and protection for everyone. Little beach babes can truly evoke the feeling of summer fun with a Lemon print; rock the hottest color of summer, Coral, in halter bikinis, ruffle sets, and rash tops; express your inner boho with a mix of chic blues and purples that all girls love; or be the perfect pick of the bunch with adorable Strawberry ruffles, sunsuits, and one-pieces. Boys can sport fun boardies with the creatures of the ocean like Sea Turtles, Lobsters and Whales or cool trendy patterns like stripes and color blocks. Add an extra layer of protection with long or short sleeve Snapper Rock Rash Tops that match perfectly with the signature boardies.
With timeless patterns, and flattering silhouettes, SR women can enjoy pieces such as Riviera Striped cover-up dresses, Raspberry pink bikinis, and sarongs. Moms and daughters can showcase their adorable twinning style in Ombre and Royal Palm prints. SR is also introducing a trendy but sensible Nautical Striped beach bag big enough to fit the entire family's swimwear and towels. SR Men now have eight new modern board short prints they can match with their little ones with patterns like Mint Pineapple and Island Sail.
"We are making such a large expansion of patterns and styles for both our children and adult ranges, aiming to get the entire family involved in sun protection,"
The 2017 Swim Collective will be taking place at the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa on July 11th and 12th, located at 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA. Snapper Rock and SR will be showcasing its new 2018 collections at booth #602. To make an appointment, please contact the VP of Sales, Julie Rich at Julie@snapperrock.com. For more details about the 2017 Swim Collective, please visit www.swimcollective.com. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com and for more information on SR, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/
About Snapper Rock and SR
Launched in 2003, Liz Eglinton created Snapper Rock, a line of UV50+ swimwear, to provide children with fun, fresh and functional gear while navigating the water. Originally designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, Snapper Rock leads the industry with its Earnies Best Swimwear award-winning UV protective swimwear for kids. In 2016, Snapper Rock ventured into the adult category with SR and now provides protection for the entire family. With its lightweight and breathable fabric technology and latest designs and colors, Snapper Rock and SR ensures that families worldwide will be free to enjoy the beach without getting sunburned and compromising on style. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com and for more information on SR, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/
