July 2017
Take Control of Your Energy Bills with Solar Gas & Electric!

 
 
SOLAR GAS AND ELECTRIC
SOLAR GAS AND ELECTRIC
NEW YORK - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar-AGS is proud to be the FIRST & ONLY Solar Energy and Heating provider! It is 100% renewable Dual Fuel! The most complete service that offers energy independence and allows Americans take control of their energy bills!

AGS provides energy efficiency and utility independence solutions. With its patented technology and streamlined processes, America Green Solar has taken the U.S by storm. Danni Lu, AGS-Project Manager, says "We've essentially created energy deregulation in the instance of a simple credit check. We NOW can assist homeowners and businesses go solar with heating and electric in less time than it takes to drink a cup of coffee."

Finally, Americans are having real dirty energy independence and the advantage of generating their own power!

For information on individual sales please contact: Savetheplanet@americagreensolar.com

For Vendors & Sales Organizations looking to get involved please contact: Partners@americagreensolar.com

Learn more at www.americagreensolar.com and Save The World!

Info@americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com
Solar Gas & Electric, Renewable Energy, Sustainability
Energy
New York City - New York - United States
Products
