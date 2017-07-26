 
Ramona Pearcey Burnett delivers her freshman piece with Imani Faith Publishing

Life Beyond loss is a poignant look at one woman's struggles after the loss of her mother at a young age.
 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ramona Pearcey Burnett's willingness to be transparent is nothing short of amazing as she recounts her triumphs and her tragedies after the loss of her mother. Anyone reading the book will understand that allowing yourself to be consumed by grief is a choice and that choice will lead to a life of utter despair.

Instead follow Ramona's lead as she inspires and empowers you to deal with the pain and utilize it to move you into purpose.

About the Book

Losing my mother was the event that changed my life. It set me on a downward spiral and a protracted period of grief. I have moved on from pain, and every day seek to live the life that God planned for me to have. It is not a perfect life, but a life filled with perfectly wonderful moments. I have learned to look back at my time with my mother with joy and not heartache. I understand now that she was just here to get me started. I can smile now when I think of her smile. I do not do this alone, but rather I lean on scriptures and prayers to keep my balance and strength. Through it all, I have learned that my grief was a point in time rather than my way of life. Read my struggles and rejoice in my victories and remember that you too can I have a life beyond loss.

About the Author

Ramona Pearcey-Burnett lives with her husband Anthony and daughter Lamona in Central Texas. She also shares her home with three furry babies Leo, Aries, and Gemini. She is an ovarian and uterine cancer warrior. Ramona loves expressing herself through writing and creating. Look for her next book from Imani Faith entitled The Anointed Wife.

About Imani Faith Publishing

Imani Faith Publishing is dedicated to providing quality literature that will empower you to empower yourself.

An imprint of Peace in the Storm Publishing, Imani Faith Publishing produces content that inspires others to be the change they want to see.

From personal growth and development books, to Bible studies, to devotionals, to inspirational stories that are engaging, powerful and thought provoking,Imani Faith Publishing has something for everyone looking to create the life they deserve and desire.

http://www.imanifaithpublishing.com

Kelly Sebastian
***@imanifaithpublishing.com
