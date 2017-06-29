News By Tag
One Fur All, Launching New and Fresh Products at SuperZoo Booth #628!
One Fur All, Creators of Made in the USA, 100% Natural Soy Pet House Candles, Launching New and Fresh Products at SuperZoo on July 25 - 27, Booth #628
"We have developed a line of products that make for a beautiful home accessory, all while creating a living space for pet families that's odor free and smelling wonderful," expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "We're excited to showcase our product line and share some brand new items with SuperZoo attendees as well!"
As much as we love our pets, they often add unwanted odors in our living space that can be difficult to control. There are various pet odor elimination products available on the market; however, One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All of their products are made in the USA, pleasantly attractive, long lasting and satisfaction guaranteed.
Although scented candles seem safe, they often contain harmful chemicals and dyes that are considered just as dangerous as second-hand smoke. One Fur All Candles and Wax Melts are crafted with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and contain absolutely no paraffin/petroleum by-products. In fact, the entire One Fur All product line is completely non-toxic and allergen free. In addition, every product includes their proprietary blend of essential oils.
Pet House Candles are attractive and can be used as a decorative piece in the home. There's no need to hide them out of sight. Pet House Candles have become an incredibly popular home accessory and gift item for pet-owners and non-pet owners alike. Be sure to reuse your Pet House Candle jar, too!
Stop by One Fur All Booth #628 and get a "sniff" of the many wonderful fragrances they offer, plus some new scents and products as well. New products include: Room Freshening Sprays (in four new fragrances) and a Memorial Candle. The fall and winter is the busiest season for candles, as people want to warm and cozy-up their home. One Fur All will have plenty of fall/winter fragrances on display, perfect for the upcoming peak candle season. During the show, One Fur All will be offering new stores a 20% discount and all of our existing customers a 10% discount.
One Fur All are avid proponents of animal adoption and have made it a part of their mission to help support non-profit, no-kill rescue groups across the United States. They are proud to help to highlight and support the efforts of rescue groups in all parts of the USA.
About One Fur All: One Fur All produces high-quality products for pet families while supporting non-profit rescue organizations. The company's founders, Robert Eichner and David Neuwirth, created One Fur All to focus on developing products that freshen pet-loving homes. The company's premium products are completely made in America and designed with human and pet family members in mind. One Fur All's mission is to help pet families strengthen their bonds, contribute to finding homes for rescued animals and spread the joy of being a fur family. Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com.
