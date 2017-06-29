News By Tag
48 Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) Clients, Alumni Selected In 2017 Major League Baseball Draft
According to the MLB, more four-year college prospects are being drafted than ever before with 63 percent of 2017 drafts coming straight from a four-year college. Of NCSA's draft picks, 32 were drafted out of a four-year college, nine from a Junior College and seven were drafted right out of high school.
"Going to college has never been more important for prospects wanting to be drafted into the MLB," said Jason Smith, head recruiting coach manager at NCSA. "At NCSA, our team is helping athletes in many different sports find the right college to develop their skills, get their education, and showcase their abilities. This year, we're excited and proud to have helped so many talented athletes achieve their goal of playing professional baseball."
NCSA assists student-athletes in 31 different sports through the recruiting process from creating an online profile, providing recruiting education, and finding the schools that are the best fit for each athlete.
For more information on NCSA, please visit www.ncsasports.org or contact David Frank 312-624-7570 or at dfrank@ncsasports.org.
About Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)
NCSA is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs (www.reigningchamps.com)
