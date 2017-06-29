 
News By Tag
* Divorce
* Family Law
* Stange Law Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Kirk C. Stange Selected to The National Association of Distinguished Counsel

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Divorce
Family Law
Stange Law Firm

Industry:
Legal

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Kirk Stange, of  Stange Law Firm, PC (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/), (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/) has been selected to the 2017 list as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

Stange Law Firm, PC is based out of Clayton, Missouri with offices all across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Kirk and Paola Stange founded Stange Law Firm, PC in 2007, and since has been recognized by the Law Firm 500 as the 58th fastest growing law firms in the United States.Stange Law Firm, PC provides clients with 24/7 access to their file online via "Your Case Tracker," as well as providing clients with their attorney's personal cell phone numbers. Stange Law Firm, PC solely practices family law, which gives clients the reassurance that their attorney is knowledgeable in their case.

If you are in need of legal assistance in for matters such as a St. Louis Divorce (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/Divorce-Separation/Divorce-F...), Child Custody, Child Support, Modification, or any other Family Law Matters, please contact our dedicated and knowledgeable attorneys at 855-805-0595.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange is responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.

Contact
855-805-0595
***@stangelawfirm.com
End
Source:National Association of Distinguished Counsel
Email:***@stangelawfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Divorce, Family Law, Stange Law Firm
Industry:Legal
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stange Law Firm, PC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share