News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kirk C. Stange Selected to The National Association of Distinguished Counsel
Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.
Stange Law Firm, PC is based out of Clayton, Missouri with offices all across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Kirk and Paola Stange founded Stange Law Firm, PC in 2007, and since has been recognized by the Law Firm 500 as the 58th fastest growing law firms in the United States.Stange Law Firm, PC provides clients with 24/7 access to their file online via "Your Case Tracker," as well as providing clients with their attorney's personal cell phone numbers. Stange Law Firm, PC solely practices family law, which gives clients the reassurance that their attorney is knowledgeable in their case.
If you are in need of legal assistance in for matters such as a St. Louis Divorce (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/
Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange is responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.
Contact
855-805-0595
***@stangelawfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse