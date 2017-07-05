 
Phone Offer: 20% off a 7 day holiday in St David's. Call Quality Cottages today!

 
 
cottage
cottage
 
HAVERFORDWEST, Wales - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- At Quality Cottages, we are happy to announce a 20% discount off a 7-day holiday in a sought-after abode in St Davids. From Saturday 29th July until Saturday 5th August, you can get a total of £410 off a week-long stay in New Cross House, a beautifully renovated Grade II listed Victorian house that can sleep 8. This offer is available via phone only, so give us a ring on 01348 837871 and book your holiday today!

The property itself is located in the heart of St Davids and makes the perfect base for any holiday to this part of Wales. The house benefits from four large bedrooms, a luxury fitted kitchen, a large dining room and a sitting room complete with slate fireplace and three large comfortable sofas!

Once you have settled in and explored your cottage, you will notice one of St David's finest walled gardens. The private grounds boast a raised lawn, which is bordered by paths, evergreen shrubs and seasonal flowerbeds. The patio comes fully-equipped with garden furniture for al-fresco style dining, and you can enjoy a traditional British BBQ, come rain or shine, in the fire pit that is built under a slate roof.

The cottage itself has an array of things to keep the whole family busy in case the weather is not so desirable. Complete with a games and TV room, children, both young and old, can play table tennis and table football until their heart's content. There is a coin-operated sauna to retreat to when the pressures of being on holiday get a little too much; there's nothing quite like a good steam!

The location of the cottage means that you can step out straight onto Cross Square right from your front door, browsing all the independent shops, galleries, pubs and restaurants that St David's has to offer. Several eateries are well within walking distance, so there's no need to designate a driver!

This abode is one of our finest holiday cottages in St Davids (http://www.qualitycottages.co.uk/wales/west-wales/pembrok...) and is the perfect base for exploring all that Pembrokeshire has to offer. Remember this offer is available by phone only and will go quickly! Give us a call ASAP to secure your holiday today!

Click to Share