Jacksonville ENT Surgery adds an alternative to allergy shots to its treatment methods
Sublingual immunotherapy eliminates the need for weekly allergy shots
Dr. Jerry Sugar, a physician with Jacksonville ENT Surgery and leader in the field of otolaryngology, is a big proponent of SLIT and has been using it himself for the last four years. When he joined the practice earlier this year, Sugar began offering the alternative treatment to Jacksonville ENT patients. The first dose is given in the doctor's office, but the subsequent doses can be administered by the patient at home.
"The SLIT method can work as well or sometimes even better than an allergy shot and as a doctor and a patient, I have seen it from both sides," said Sugar. "I started using SLIT to treat my own allergies when I was living in Connecticut. When I moved to Ponte Vedra, my allergy symptoms became much worse due to the different allergens in Florida compared to the Northeast. I found I was very allergic to many of the local trees, grasses, molds and environmental allergens. Within three months of starting the SLIT treatment here to treat my local allergies, I noticed a marked improvement."
Sugar said the potential for reactions to the drops is far less than allergy shots and patients don't have to come into the office every week to treat their allergies. He said in addition to the convenience, it can also be more affordable. Allergy drops are almost always less expensive than an allergy shot and there are fewer office visits, which means fewer copays or fees.
The goal of the allergy drops is to treat the long-term tolerance to allergens. Treatment is customized to a patient's allergy test results to ensure they receive just the right dose to be effective without increased risk of reactions. Sugar said most patients who start SLIT will begin feeling better within a few months.
Jacksonville Ent Surgery specializes in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions in both adults and children. They offer a broad range of options for quality medical and surgical treatment for problems related to the head and neck. Their areas of expertise include sinus and allergy, hearing and balance, snoring and sleep apnea, adult and pediatric ENT, thyroid and glandular, head and neck surgery, throat and voice, and tinnitus treatment. They also work closely with patients who may be considering a procedure for facial plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery in conjunction with an ENT surgery. Jacksonville ENT Surgery has five locations; three in Jacksonville, one in Jacksonville Beach and one in Lake City. For more information, visit jacksonvilleentsurgery.com.
