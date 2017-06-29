Audrey Taylor, CEO netlogx will be the President of Women & Hi Tech (W&HT) for 2017-2018

INDIANAPOLIS
- July 5, 2017
- PRLog
-- netlogx, LLC
is pleased to announce our CEO and founder, Audrey Taylor will be the President of Women & Hi Tech (W&HT) for 2017-2018 starting on July 1, 2017. Her experience of running netlogx for the last 19 years plus serving W&HT as vice president for 2016-2017 and treasurer for 2014-2016 provide the key skills for her to be a success in this role. W&
HT was established in July 1999 with the help of Joyce Gustafson of Eli Lilly and was created to address the needs of women in STEM education, careers and industries. Today, there are over 200 members and more than 30 corporate sponsors.
"Women & Hi Tech is one of the largest and fastest growing Indiana organizations,"
said Taylor. The key goals for 2017-18 are to empower women, make Indiana business stronger and close the skilled STEM workers gap. Our all volunteer board has professionals and outstanding women in every STEM field and I look forward to working with the Board and all our supporters to accelerate progress and achieve our ambitious goals.
Learn more about the Women & Hi Tech by visiting http://www.womenandhitech.org
.
Follow Women & Hi Tech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/WomenandHiTech
), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/womenandhitech/
) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
company-beta/
15763573/).About netlogx
netlogx LLC is a Women Business Enterprise, established here in Indianapolis and solving client problems with quality people and solutions since 1998. The company is an IT business consulting company with a focus on risk management. To learn more visit: https://
netlogx.com
Media Contacts:
Nick Taylor– 317.536.6046 or information@
netlogx.com (mailto:info@
netlogx.com)