 
News By Tag
* Hightech
* Wbe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Audrey Taylor, CEO netlogx will be the President of Women & Hi Tech (W&HT) for 2017-2018

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hightech
* Wbe

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Indianapolis - Indiana - US

INDIANAPOLIS - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- netlogx, LLC is pleased to announce our CEO and founder, Audrey Taylor will be the President of Women & Hi Tech (W&HT) for 2017-2018 starting on July 1, 2017.  Her experience of running netlogx for the last 19 years plus serving W&HT as vice president for 2016-2017 and treasurer for 2014-2016 provide the key skills for her to be a success in this role.  W&HT was established in July 1999 with the help of Joyce Gustafson of Eli Lilly and was created to address the needs of women in STEM education, careers and industries. Today, there are over 200 members and more than 30 corporate sponsors.

"Women & Hi Tech is one of the largest and fastest growing Indiana organizations," said Taylor.  The key goals for 2017-18 are to empower women, make Indiana business stronger and close the skilled STEM workers gap. Our all volunteer board has professionals and outstanding women in every STEM field and I look forward to working with the Board and all our supporters to accelerate progress and achieve our ambitious goals.

Learn more about the Women & Hi Tech by visiting http://www.womenandhitech.org​.
Follow Women & Hi Tech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/WomenandHiTech), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/womenandhitech/) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/15763573/).

About netlogx

netlogx LLC is a Women Business Enterprise, established here in Indianapolis and solving client problems with quality people and solutions since 1998.  The company is an IT business consulting company with a focus on risk management.  To learn more visit:  https://netlogx.com

Media Contacts:
Nick Taylor– 317.536.6046 or information@netlogx.com (mailto:info@netlogx.com)

Contact
Nick Taylor
***@netlogx.com
End
Source:
Email:***@netlogx.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
netlogx News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share