Self-cleaning filter for liquid emulsions increases productivity

Self-cleaning industrial liquid filters provide robust and reliable filtration system for Flexcrete's new hygienic liquid membranes
 
 
Filtering-liquid-paint-using-a-self-cleaning-filte
Filtering-liquid-paint-using-a-self-cleaning-filte
PINEVILLE, N.C. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Flexcrete, manufacturers of high performance coatings and technical mortar solutions, required an in-line industrial filtration solution to meet increased demand for their liquid emulsions. After a consultation with Russell Finex at an exhibition, Flexcrete were confident that the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Flter® could meet their filtration requirements. Following successful onsite trials, Flexcrete recognized the self-cleaning filter would easily meet the requirements of its production process, and therefore purchased a Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®, which not only proved to increase production but also enhanced product quality.

Compared to other industrial filters which use consumable filter bags or cartridges, the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® utilizes a unique self-cleaning system along with a stainless steel mesh screen. This industrial filter offers significantly enhanced throughput rates whilst reducing blockages and waste.

Please contact us directly to learn more about finding a solution for your exact needs.

Watch a video of this product here: https://youtu.be/A1MiP5dvhB4



Self Cleaning Filter, Liquid Paint Filter, Liquid Filtration
Manufacturing
Pineville - North Carolina - United States
