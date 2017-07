Self-cleaning filter for liquid emulsions increases productivity

Self-cleaning industrial liquid filters provide robust and reliable filtration system for Flexcrete's new hygienic liquid membranes

-- Flexcrete, manufacturers of high performance coatings and technical mortar solutions, required an in-line industrial filtration solution to meet increased demand for their liquid emulsions. After a consultation with Russell Finex at an exhibition, Flexcrete were confident that the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Flter® could meet their filtration requirements. Following successful onsite trials, Flexcrete recognized the self-cleaning filter would easily meet the requirements of its production process, and therefore purchased a Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®, which not only proved to increase production but also enhanced product quality.Compared to other industrial filters which use consumable filter bags or cartridges, the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® utilizes a unique self-cleaning system along with a stainless steel mesh screen. This industrial filter offers significantly enhanced throughput rates whilst reducing blockages and waste.Please contact us directly to learn more about finding a solution for your exact needs.Watch a video of this product here: https://youtu.be/ A1MiP5dvhB4