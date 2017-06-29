 
News By Tag
* Podiatry
* Health
* Orthotics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Reston Foot and Ankle Center announces state of the art computerized orthotics equipment

 
RESTON, Va. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Reston Foot and Ankle Center announces state of the art TOM-CAT computerized orthotics machine to ensure the highest quality of care is being provided to their patients.

The podiatrists at Reston Foot and Ankle Center, Manassas Foot and Ankle Center and Leesburg Foot and Ankle Center Dr. Steven Gordon, Dr. Shaun Hafner, Dr. Lisa Beckinella and Dr. Nancy Han are currently using an easier, less hectic and patient-friendly methods to serve their clients. Patients who need custom orthotics can now have their feet scanned while at their office locations.

The doctor will scan the patient's feet and review a 3D image of the patient's feet on a color-coded monitor, which will make the image clearer and more accurate. The doctor will then be able to prescribe the patient with the proper orthotics by inputting it into the foot scanner, along with the patient's personal information, and submit the order electronically to their premier state of the art orthotics lab.

Patients no longer have to deal with the inconvenience of plaster casts and the time it takes to actually make them. There are only simple forms of paperwork required to be completed by the patient for insurance processing allowing patient's access to the highest quality custom orthotics available. Once scanned additional orthotics may be simply ordered without additional casting or scanning.

Dr. Steven Gordon, Dr. Shaun Hafner, Dr. Nancy Han and Dr. Lisa Beckinella are experienced podiatrists. They have been dedicated to helping the people of Reston, VA.

For more information about Reston Foot and Ankle Center, visit http://www.footandanklecentersva.com

Contact
Reston Foot and Ankle Center
***@restonpodiatry.net
End
Source:Reston Foot and Ankle Center
Email:***@restonpodiatry.net Email Verified
Tags:Podiatry, Health, Orthotics
Industry:Medical
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Officite PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share