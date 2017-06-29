News By Tag
Reston Foot and Ankle Center announces state of the art computerized orthotics equipment
The podiatrists at Reston Foot and Ankle Center, Manassas Foot and Ankle Center and Leesburg Foot and Ankle Center Dr. Steven Gordon, Dr. Shaun Hafner, Dr. Lisa Beckinella and Dr. Nancy Han are currently using an easier, less hectic and patient-friendly methods to serve their clients. Patients who need custom orthotics can now have their feet scanned while at their office locations.
The doctor will scan the patient's feet and review a 3D image of the patient's feet on a color-coded monitor, which will make the image clearer and more accurate. The doctor will then be able to prescribe the patient with the proper orthotics by inputting it into the foot scanner, along with the patient's personal information, and submit the order electronically to their premier state of the art orthotics lab.
Patients no longer have to deal with the inconvenience of plaster casts and the time it takes to actually make them. There are only simple forms of paperwork required to be completed by the patient for insurance processing allowing patient's access to the highest quality custom orthotics available. Once scanned additional orthotics may be simply ordered without additional casting or scanning.
Dr. Steven Gordon, Dr. Shaun Hafner, Dr. Nancy Han and Dr. Lisa Beckinella are experienced podiatrists. They have been dedicated to helping the people of Reston, VA.
For more information about Reston Foot and Ankle Center, visit http://www.footandanklecentersva.com
Reston Foot and Ankle Center
***@restonpodiatry.net
