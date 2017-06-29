 
News By Tag
* Global Education Report
* International Education Survey
* Students Want
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jaipur
  Rajasthan
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

NJ MED Releases its 2017 Global Education Report

"This year's Global Education Report result shows a new demand for education around the world.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Global Education Report
* International Education Survey
* Students Want

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Jaipur - Rajasthan - India

Subject:
* Surveys

JAIPUR, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) , a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) member of the United Nation's Department of Economic and Social Council, released its 3rd Annual Education Report on the state of education around the world.

The 2017 Global Education Report's data were gathered through NJ MED's annual international survey of students, parents, teachers, educators and individual country's taxpayers. The data was then compared to information collected from a one-year research study of each country that were ranked in NJ MED's first quarter education ranking poll, with 10 other countries, that had the highest number of participants in this year's international survey.

This year's international education survey results had nearly 70 percent of student's participating from 218 countries. Who said, they would improve their country's education system by, having more after-school education programs. The results differ from the research study of 30 countries in this year's report. That showed, student preferred, their country would improve the leadership in schools.

Mr. Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED's CEO/Founder, said, "This year's Global Education Report result shows a new demand for education around the world. While, our research study indicates most adults and students feel their local schools need better leadership, along with more government support. Student's around the world, from our survey, say they want and need more education, with after-school programs, with better teacher support."

Both results from this year's, annual Global Education Report is available at NJ MED website and Slide Share for download. If any school, college, organization or media outlet would like a one on one interview with NJ MED, in regards to this year's report. Please make all inquiries at http://worldtop20.org/, contact section.

Contact
Shomari Moore
***@worldtop20.org
End
Source:NJ MED
Email:***@worldtop20.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Jersey Minority Educational Development-NJMED News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share