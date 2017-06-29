News By Tag
NJ MED Releases its 2017 Global Education Report
"This year's Global Education Report result shows a new demand for education around the world.
The 2017 Global Education Report's data were gathered through NJ MED's annual international survey of students, parents, teachers, educators and individual country's taxpayers. The data was then compared to information collected from a one-year research study of each country that were ranked in NJ MED's first quarter education ranking poll, with 10 other countries, that had the highest number of participants in this year's international survey.
This year's international education survey results had nearly 70 percent of student's participating from 218 countries. Who said, they would improve their country's education system by, having more after-school education programs. The results differ from the research study of 30 countries in this year's report. That showed, student preferred, their country would improve the leadership in schools.
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED's CEO/Founder, said, "This year's Global Education Report result shows a new demand for education around the world. While, our research study indicates most adults and students feel their local schools need better leadership, along with more government support. Student's around the world, from our survey, say they want and need more education, with after-school programs, with better teacher support."
Both results from this year's, annual Global Education Report is available at NJ MED website and Slide Share for download. If any school, college, organization or media outlet would like a one on one interview with NJ MED, in regards to this year's report. Please make all inquiries at http://worldtop20.org/
