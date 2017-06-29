News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Apex" Written By Author Chris McInally In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Apex" written by author Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
A terrifying apex predator is stalking the dark waters of Minerva. The marauding beast is hunting, and killing, locals and tourists alike. Marine biologist, Dr. Hailey Benson, and local sheriff, Michael Ramirez, will be forced to come face to face with one of Nature's most efficient killing machines. Benson and Ramirez will soon learn that when humans tamper with the natural order, Mother Nature has a way of rectifying things.
Download your copy of "Apex" written by Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format on Audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
