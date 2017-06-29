Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Apex" Written By Author Chris McInally In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Apex" written by author Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Apex" written by author Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!A terrifying apex predator is stalking the dark waters of Minerva. The marauding beast is hunting, and killing, locals and tourists alike. Marine biologist, Dr. Hailey Benson, and local sheriff, Michael Ramirez, will be forced to come face to face with one of Nature's most efficient killing machines. Benson and Ramirez will soon learn that when humans tamper with the natural order, Mother Nature has a way of rectifying things.Download your copy of "Apex" written by Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format on Audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Apex-Audiobook/B073KGF9WH?qid=1499267855&sr=1-3The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com