Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Apex" Written By Author Chris McInally In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Apex" written by author Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Apex" Written By Author Chris McInally
NEW YORK - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Apex" written by author Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

A terrifying apex predator is stalking the dark waters of Minerva. The marauding beast is hunting, and killing, locals and tourists alike. Marine biologist, Dr. Hailey Benson, and local sheriff, Michael Ramirez, will be forced to come face to face with one of Nature's most efficient killing machines. Benson and Ramirez will soon learn that when humans tamper with the natural order, Mother Nature has a way of rectifying things.

Download your copy of "Apex" written by Chris McInally and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Apex-Audiobook/B073KGF9WH?qid=1499267855&sr=1-3

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Apex, Chris McInally
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Jul 05, 2017 News



