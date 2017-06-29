News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center to Open New Mid-Town GED™ Tutoring Location at COTS July 10
The fifth campus will open July 10 and was chosen specifically to address the needs of those without a fixed address when it comes to completing their high school education. COTS is located along the route of the new QLine and Woodward bus route.
"St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center and COTS joined forces to crack the difficult challenge of helping residents of COTS complete their high school equivalency, in order to become eligible for the many employment opportunities in the City of Detroit," said Diane Renaud, Executive Director/CEO of SVSF.
SVSF's GED™ completion programs are free and individualized. Focused on helping Detroit adults (age 18 or older) become more self-sufficient and contributing members to the community and economy through education, this program has successfully helped adults move towards meaningful employment much sooner. The partnership with COTS is just the latest addition to their ongoing commitment to the Detroit population.
"SVSF Center is a great partner in our mutual goal of supporting families as they progress toward their goal of becoming self-sufficient. Providing General Education Requirement preparation at our location makes the opportunity for GED™ completion readily available to those in COTS' emergency shelter and housing programs," said Delphia Simmons, Chief Strategy + Learning Officer of COTS.
In addition to accepting new students, SVSF is also looking for volunteers willing to tutor these students. Guided by the SVSF staff, volunteers receive orientation and training in order to best serve this population.
Adults interested in enrolling in SVSF's GED™ program may call (313) 535-9200. Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Beth Kraft at (313) 535-9200, x3104.
About St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center began in 1844 as St. Vincent's Academy in Detroit, a kindergarten for orphaned children. The organization evolved through the years and moved to Farmington Hills, establishing an adoption/foster care residence for children. In 2006, when policies and the economy changed, the Center closed its residential doors, but wanted to continue to fulfill its mission of serving at-risk children and adults. Identifying the significant need, the Center returned to Detroit and its roots of education and now provides free, personalized educational support for children and adults. These programs are designed to help build self-sufficiency skills for academic and employment success, personal achievement and dignity. Visit http://www.svsfcenter.org/
Media Contact: Sue Voyles, (734) 667-2005 / sue@logos-communications.com
Diane Renaud, (313) 535-9200 / Ext. 3116 diane.renaud@
Nicole Carbonari, (313) 831-3777 Ext: 281
nicarbonari@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse