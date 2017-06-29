News By Tag
Cosign Magazine Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary With 3-day #TheCosignExperience July 13,15 & 16
#TheCOSIGNExperience will also feature the release of COSIGN Magazine Issue 21, and consist of five events featuring the best in art, culture, entrepreneurship, fashion, fitness and music that the city has to offer.
#TheCOSIGNExperience takes place July 13-16, and has a jam-packed lineup full of some of New York and Dallas' best rising talent, across five events.
-Thursday the live interview series "COSIGNLive" features a doubleheader industry panel featuring "We Do It: Strong Personal Brands in Niche Markets" and "For The Culture: Influential Brands That Fuel and Strengthen Our Community." Panelists include: VILLA's field marketing manager Anthony "Munch" Steele, nationally recognized DJ and brand ambassador DJ ASAP, and CNK Daily editor-in-chief Channing Beumer, among others.
-Saturday begins with #TrillYoga, led by yoga instructor Claire Fountain and followed up by #WiseUpBootCamp, conducted by personal trainer Josh Wise. The fitness events will include giveaways by Reebok and Strike First LSB, and Earth Water will provide the hydration. That evening, COSIGN hosts the first annual #LaVidaCOSIGN Culture Exhibit and Art Show featuring the art, music, dance and cuisine of Latin America. Live art presentations and performances will include painter Valerie Desrae, singer SaintMarie, bodypaint artist Latrise Sheriff, performing artist Alex Tiny B and several special surprise guests.
-Sunday is the grand finale, COSIGN Magazine's signature annual event, #TheCOSIGNExperience Fashion and Art Show presented by VILLA and Hpnotiq at iQ Haus and hosted by area DJ ASAP & SAM LAO . The show will feature designers Levenity, Udoh Atelier, KYRA and SpeechlessVulgarity and the performing talents of singers BeMyFiasco and Soléil, accompanied by a variety of art installations by local and regional creatives.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Hpnotiq Happy Hour and the show begins at 7. Host DJ ASAP kicks off the "Rip the Runway" style show, where fashion and music will interplay all night.
Presale tickets are available for purchase at: http://www.TheCOSIGNExperience.com/
COSIGN Magazine values diversity and seeks the knowledge, abilities and experience of all individuals. Our objective is to support, strengthen and serve the community. COSIGN Magazine is a diverse specialized consumer magazine that focuses on fashion, sports, music, life, culture, art and the independent artists that create it. Based in Dallas and designed to feature aspiring and established creative individuals and the companies that service them, COSIGN captures the true elements of independence. COSIGN Magazine has grown to now include divisions that report from Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Since COSIGN's birth, it has grown into a media company, COSIGN Media Group, and has expanded to own its own clothing line, COSIGN Unlimited.
For more information on COSIGN MAGAZINE, please visit: http://COSIGNMag.com and http://TheCOSIGNExperience.com.
