Alpha Capital Management Launches Investment Consultant Search Service for Institutions
New service helps institutions search for and select an investment consultant. It also performs outsourced CIO (OCIO) searches. Running an investment consultant or OCIO RFP is crucial, but many institutions delay due to time or resource constraints.
ACM drives a better result for clients, allowing firms to focus on the differentiating factors between consulting firms and select the best partner for their unique needs. Team members have previously served as endowment directors, non-profit board members, and institutional investment consultants. "Our partners have experience on both sides of the table," says Anna Dunn Tabke, a principal of ACM, "which allows us to understand the needs of our clients and suggest consulting firms whose strengths align with those needs."
Consultant Search Services offers a streamlined way for firms to evaluate their investment consulting relationship without monopolizing valuable internal resources. This fully customizable solution is available for both traditional non-discretionary investment consulting searches as well as discretionary consulting (also known as outsourced CIO, or OCIO) searches.
More details on Consultant Search Services are available on our website at the following link: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/
