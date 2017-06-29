 
Industry News





Alpha Capital Management Launches Investment Consultant Search Service for Institutions

New service helps institutions search for and select an investment consultant. It also performs outsourced CIO (OCIO) searches. Running an investment consultant or OCIO RFP is crucial, but many institutions delay due to time or resource constraints.
 
ATLANTA - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Alpha Capital Management (ACM), an eleven-year old advisory firm, announces the launch of their new Consultant Search Services. The service grew out of institutional demand for independent advice in selecting an institutional investment consultant. ACM has successfully assisted clients in designing customized request for proposals (RFPs), identifying appropriate candidates using the firm's investment consultant database, analyzing and evaluating RFP responses, and coordinating finals presentations and candidate recommendations.

ACM drives a better result for clients, allowing firms to focus on the differentiating factors between consulting firms and select the best partner for their unique needs. Team members have previously served as endowment directors, non-profit board members, and institutional investment consultants. "Our partners have experience on both sides of the table," says Anna Dunn Tabke, a principal of ACM, "which allows us to understand the needs of our clients and suggest consulting firms whose strengths align with those needs."

Consultant Search Services offers a streamlined way for firms to evaluate their investment consulting relationship without monopolizing valuable internal resources. This fully customizable solution is available for both traditional non-discretionary investment consulting searches as well as discretionary consulting (also known as outsourced CIO, or OCIO) searches.

More details on Consultant Search Services are available on our website at the following link: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/css.html

Source:Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Tags:Consultant Search, Investment
Industry:Finance
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
