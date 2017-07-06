News By Tag
Cheryl Russell Joins JK Waldie & Associates as Vice President of Marketing
For the past decade, Russell has collaborated in various capacities with Jeannette Waldie, the firm's President, as a contractor on numerous client projects, on internal projects, and as a consultant since day one of JK Waldie & Associates. "I'm thrilled to partner with my longtime friend and colleague, whom I respect so much," said Russell. "Jeannette and I are better together. We actually have a synergistic relationship."
Russell's primary role at JK Waldie & Associates is to spearhead efforts to continue the company's recent growth. Working side-by-side, Russell and Waldie will focus on three core growth areas: sustaining and growing the current client base; expanding services; and developing creative ways to reach new customers.
"We couldn't be more delighted to have Cheryl onboard," said founder Jeannette K. Waldie, CPP APMP Fellow. "From the very beginning of the company, Cheryl has been a major contributor. I have come to value her artistic vision, her marketing expertise and her talent for business development. I know our collaboration will help our clients and the company grow."
Russell has always been fascinated with marketing—the combining of pictures and words to deliver a message in a compelling way. "I learned this on my first job, working for Buddy Zapalac at the La Grange Journal at age fifteen," said Russell. "Mr. Zapalac (the small Texas-town newspaper publisher who gained some national attention in the 1970s for the friendly comments he published about the famed La Grange Chicken Ranch) really encouraged me to take my curiosity and do something with it. He gave me a pen and paper, a camera, and a darkroom, and turned me loose on the world. I did everything there is to do with a newspaper, from layout to sales and from reporting to publishing,"
Wearing many hats since her formative career days has paid off. Russell has directed marketing and communications across industries, from engineering, to IT and energy. While she relishes getting in the trenches and having the practical design skills to do the work, strategy is her favorite part of the job. "I love that moment when all the ideas wandering the halls of my brain meet at that place in the middle. That moment when I can see the big picture and the path to growth—that's exciting as hell to me." Her goal at JK Waldie & Associates is to seize that moment, playing an instrumental role in the company's substantial growth.
Russell is an active member of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), and she recently earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Galveston College. She graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA as one of the top nine students in her graduating class. Next, Russell plans to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
About JK Waldie & Associates
JK Waldie & Associates has provided turnkey business communication and development solutions since 2012. The diverse team of professionals—
For more information, visit the new website at jkwaldie.com.
