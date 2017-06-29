News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer SMS To Landline Service in USA and Canada
Text My Main Number, leading Business messaging service provider has made an announcement to offer SMS to Landline service to customers in the USA and Canada.
According to the shared details by the representative of the company, "SMS to landline solution is a next generation communication channel which can benefit all scaled businesses. For example, we have big hotels using our landline texting services and at the same time, we have small salons leveraging benefits of our services of SMS to landline. As we have received a great response to our services from different states of the USA, now, we are expanding our business to Canada as well. It means, yes, we will be offering landline texting services in Canada now onwards."
According to the shared details, the unique and attractive point of the stated messaging service offered by the Text My Main Number is, it text enables the landline number to send and receive SMS. It means the businesses may use single main office landline number for both, calling and texting.
"To use SMS to Landline service of Text My Main Number customers don't need to make any changes in their phone line, service provider or even the phone device. Without making any change, they may use this service and solution. Also, to send and receive text messages, they don't need to sit besides the landline device as they need for receiving the call. It means even if from a remote location, they may receive SMS and respond to text messages as well.", shared representative of Text My Main Number.
Below are key features of SMS to Landline service offered by of Text My Main Number:
· Send SMS from landline number
· Receive SMS over landline number
· Bulk SMS to numbers, stored contacts
· Contact management in an inbuilt contact book
· Contact Grouping
· Send group SMS
· Schedule an SMS to be sent to one more people on a specified time and date
· Automated reply
· Report
· And more
The customers can take advantage of all above mentioned and many other features. Also, the representative of the company further shared that they offer:
· Product training
· Free trial of 30 days with all advanced features
· Prompt support for any and all technical and non-technical queries
To know more about the offered landline texting service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
