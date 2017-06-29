 
News By Tag
* Hollywood
* Movies
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Tara Reid, Jackie Christie in Talks To Star in 'Due Justice'

 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Tara Reid and Jackie Christie are in talks to star in At Hollywood Entertainment's 'Due Justice'. Tara Reid has recently starred in Syfy channel's 'Sharknado' and was popular in the 'American Pie' films and 'The Big Lebowski'. Jackie Christie currently appears in VH1's 'Basketball Wives' and is a reality TV superstar.

'Due Justice' is an action-comedy film written and produced by actor Jerry Buys, also CEO of At Hollywood Entertainment (@HOLLYWOOD ENTERTAINMENT).

Other talent scheduled to star in the film include David Wilson (Eddie & The Cruisers), Angela Roy (Billions), Chris Routhe, Nevin Millan, Jerry Buys and more. 'Due Justice' has generated massive interest among film industry professionals including thousands of actors, production crew professionals, directors and more. It has also generated a massive following on Facebook and Twitter. Interest in the film is so huge that there is already talks of a sequel.

'Due Justice' is an indie feature film and is currently seeking donations on the crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo.You can purchase movie merchandise and help get the film funded. ( http://bit.ly/2tovKGm ) Film distributors are lining up in anticipation of the completion of the film for theatrical release opportunities once it's finished. You may also visit our movie website at http://www.duejusticefilm.com

Contact
@HOLLYWOOD ENTERTAINMENT
news@at-hollywood.com
End
Source:
Email:***@at-hollywood.com Email Verified
Tags:Hollywood, Movies, Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share