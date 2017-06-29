The Next Women's Health Uprising: Pelvic Organ Prolapse, The Silent Epidemic

The subliminal message women receive from early childhood on is they should not look at, talk about, or acknowledge the vagina. Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic shines a light on a common but little discussed condition that is estimated to impact 50% of women.

-- Women are seldom familiar with pelvic organ prolapse (POP) prior to being diagnosed, typically the end-result of years with no clue what is causing painful, awkward, or embarrassing symptoms such as incontinence, constipation, vaginal or rectal pressure, vaginal tissue bulge, or painful intimacy. Physically incapacitating to varying degrees based on type(s) and grade of severity, POP makes a mess out of nearly every aspect of women's lives.Sherrie Palm's book3rd Ed will generate a much needed dialog to springboard POP awareness. Shrouded in silence despite nearly 4000 years on medical record, pelvic organ prolapse awareness will generate the next significant shift in women's health.~Sherrie Palm, APOPS Founder/Executive Director~Foreword by Roger Dmochowski, MD, MMHC, FACS~Lennox Hoyte, MD, MSEECS~Roger Goldberg, MD, MPH~Andrew Siegel, MDSherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse:is a valuable tool for women navigating pelvic organ prolapse, providing a guidance and support bridge between patient and practitioner. The 3rd Edition includes 29 clinician quotes; patient voice leads off every chapter. Book Endorsements, Table of Contents, Foreword, and Introduction can be viewed at: