The Next Women's Health Uprising: Pelvic Organ Prolapse, The Silent Epidemic
The subliminal message women receive from early childhood on is they should not look at, talk about, or acknowledge the vagina. Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic shines a light on a common but little discussed condition that is estimated to impact 50% of women.
Sherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse:The Silent Epidemic 3rd Ed will generate a much needed dialog to springboard POP awareness. Shrouded in silence despite nearly 4000 years on medical record, pelvic organ prolapse awareness will generate the next significant shift in women's health.
"For a female health condition to be shrouded in silence because of embarrassment at this point in history, after all we have achieved as women, is unacceptable."
~Sherrie Palm, APOPS Founder/Executive Director
http://www.pelvicorganprolapsesupport.org/
Physician Quotes:
"Sherrie's willingness to give of herself to assist her sisters in the management of this condition is exemplary of her commitment and concern for women who experience POP. "
~Foreword by Roger Dmochowski, MD, MMHC, FACS
"This book is a must read for every woman who is concerned about pelvic organ prolapse!"
~Lennox Hoyte, MD, MSEECS
"Sherrie Palm's tireless work as a patient advocate, and as an author of "Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic", continues to play a key role in this transformation of women's healthcare."
~Roger Goldberg, MD, MPH
"A staunch champion of women's pelvic health, Sherrie continues her advocacy with great strides forward with respect to awareness, guidance and support, accelerating the pelvic organ prolapse movement."
~Andrew Siegel, MD
Sherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic, is a valuable tool for women navigating pelvic organ prolapse, providing a guidance and support bridge between patient and practitioner. The 3rd Edition includes 29 clinician quotes; patient voice leads off every chapter. Book Endorsements, Table of Contents, Foreword, and Introduction can be viewed at:
