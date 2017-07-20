News By Tag
M-Commerce and omnichannel driving Western Europe's advanced E-Commerce market, reveals yStats.com
The report covers information about 11 markets in Europe including that fact that in spite of being an advance market, M-Commerce and omnichannel retail are helping B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe to expand.
The UK holds the leading spot for both online retail and M-Commerce. Market statistics cited by yStats.com reveal how in 2015, one-third of E-Commerce sales came from mobile devices, with this share increasing at a rate of several percentage points yearly. Another leading market, Germany, is experiencing an M-Commerce growth rate of double that of online retail and ten times more than total retail sales. Mobile shopping is also taking off in Spain, where half of digital buyers purchased with mobile devices during 2016.
Cited information from the yStats.com report also highlights the strong development of omnichannel retail throughout Western Europe. France is a good example due to almost half of digital buyers researching items in store and purchasing them online. Surveys conducted in Sweden stated how customers paid more for their most recent purchase if they utilized several retail channels for it. In Austria, there was also incongruity between website hits and online purchase rates for brick-and-mortar retailers, indicating how consumers prefer searching for products online, but that doesn't mean they will purchase them from the same channel.
In regards to competition, Amazon was found as one of the most popular E-Commerce websites in almost all countries covered in the yStats.com publication. Nearly a quarter of customers in the UK categorized Amazon as their top retail brand for 2016 and half of digital consumers in Germany began their purchase journey via Amazon.
