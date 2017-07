M-Commerce and omnichannel driving Western Europe's advanced E-Commerce market, reveals yStats.com

The report covers information about 11 markets in Europe including that fact that in spite of being an advance market, M-Commerce and omnichannel retail are helping B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe to expand.

Infographic: Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

Contact

yStats.com Press Team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press Team

End

-- Aside fromandhas the third biggestmarket worldwide, maintaining a strongof the region's retail sales during, with this number expected to increase toin the coming years, according to estimates in the yStats.com report. Due to this, as well as high rates of Internet and online shopper penetration,is deemed as an advanced market. Nonetheless,andare championing further growth.Theholds the leading spot for bothand. Market statistics cited by yStats.com reveal how in 2015,ofcame from, with this shareat a rate of several percentage points yearly. Another leading market,, is experiencing angrowth rate ofthat of online retail andmore than total retail sales.is also taking off in, where half of digital buyers purchased withduring 2016.Cited information from the yStats.com report also highlights the strong development ofthroughoutis a good example due to almostdigital buyers researching items in store and purchasing them online. Surveys conducted instated how customers paid more for their most recent purchase if they utilized several retail channels for it. In, there was alsobetween website hits and online purchase rates forretailers, indicating how consumers prefer searching for products online, but that doesn't mean they will purchase them from theIn regards to competition,was found as one of thewebsites in almost all countries covered in the yStats.com publication. Nearlyof customers in thecategorizedas their top retail brand for 2016 anddigital consumers inbegan their purchase journey viayStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.com Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.