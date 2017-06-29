Peerless-AV Receives Four 2017 Communicator Awards of Distinction

 
AURORA, Ill. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, the leader in innovative audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce recognition by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. The company received four 2017 Communicator Awards of Distinction.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. With over 6,000 entries received in 2017, these recognitions affirm Peerless-AV's prestige in progressive and innovative communications that make a lasting impact.

Peerless-AV received the following distinctions:

·      2017 Website Winner for Features, User Experience

·      2017 Website Winner for Websites, General-Manufacturing

·      2017 Print Advertising Winner for Print Campaign, Business to Business for the Reign Supreme Campaign

·      2017 Writing Winner for the Daytona International Speedway Case Study

Promoting the brand's award-winning SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount, Peerless-AV designed its print advertisements around the concept of "Reigning Supreme" evoking a regal and royal sentiment in readers.

Peerless-AV's Daytona International Speedway Case Study (https://www.peerless-av.com/sites/default/files/Daytona%2...) covers the story of the research, planning, solutions, installation, and exceptional results of the installation of over 800 Peerless-AV outdoor displays throughout the speedway, including in the concessions, stadium concourses, garage/pit areas, bathrooms, and more.

"I am extremely proud of our Marketing Communications Team for their recent achievements," said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Peerless-AV. "Being recognized for our creative efforts and marketing excellence by a jury of our peers is a humbling accolade for Peerless-AV, and a further testament to the strong collaborative environment fostered at our company. It is evident that teamwork is crucial to creating not only award-winning solutions, but also the engaging communications that support those solutions."

For more information about the Communicator Awards, please visit

http://www.communicatorawards.com/

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

