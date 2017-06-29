News By Tag
Peerless-AV Receives Four 2017 Communicator Awards of Distinction
AV leader recognized for innovative communications and design by Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. With over 6,000 entries received in 2017, these recognitions affirm Peerless-AV's prestige in progressive and innovative communications that make a lasting impact.
Peerless-AV received the following distinctions:
· 2017 Website Winner for Features, User Experience
· 2017 Website Winner for Websites, General-Manufacturing
· 2017 Print Advertising Winner for Print Campaign, Business to Business for the Reign Supreme Campaign
· 2017 Writing Winner for the Daytona International Speedway Case Study
Promoting the brand's award-winning SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount, Peerless-AV designed its print advertisements around the concept of "Reigning Supreme" evoking a regal and royal sentiment in readers.
"I am extremely proud of our Marketing Communications Team for their recent achievements,"
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
